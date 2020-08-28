SC Verdict on Exams: Supreme Court order – final year exam will be done, do this work for exemption

SC Verdict on Final Year Exam: The hearing in the Supreme Court on the decision of the UGC regarding the final year examinations was completed and the decision has now been revealed. Eliminating the dilemma regarding final year examinations, the court said that the final year examinations of all the courses in the country will be conducted as per the UGC order. Also Read – NEET-JEE examination issue reached Supreme Court, ministers of 6 states filed petition

In this regard, the court has justified the UGC's decision to conduct the final year examination by September 30 during the hearing. At the same time, the court said that at the time of Corona epidemic, the state governments cannot take a decision on conducting the examination by themselves. Not only this, the state governments cannot even send students to the next class without the permission of UGC. The court, while advising the states, said that the states having difficulty in conducting the examination during the corona epidemic, those states can apply for postponement of UGC examination.

Please tell that in relation to the final year examination, the court has already heard the case. Earlier, the case was heard in the Supreme Court on August 18 but it was reserved and all the parties were asked to file a final argument within 3 days. Please tell that parents are still in a state of confusion regarding this exam. The UGC has ordered all universities to hold final year examinations of all universities by 30 September.

Explain that people are registering protests all over the country regarding the exam. Protest is being registered not only in the final year examination of the university but also in the country in view of the NEET-JEE examinations. In protest against this test, the Congress party will register a demonstration outside the government headquarters of the country and states on August 28. Not only this, students are also confused about these exams. In view of the NEET-JEE examinations, Manish Sisodia, Captain Amarindan Singh and many big politicians have advised the Central Government to postpone the exam or find new options.