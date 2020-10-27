SC verdict on Hathras scandal – case trial will be done in UP only, no need for immediate transfer

Supreme Court Decision: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court has given its verdict on the gang rape case in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The Supreme Court has said in its decision that there is no need to shift the trial of the case out of the state. Right now the investigation is being done by the CBI and the case is being monitored in the Allahabad High Court, in such a case when the investigation of the case is complete, then after that the trial can be considered to be transferred out. Right now the High Court is also keeping its eye on it. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Naked corpse of a girl cut in 15 pieces of plastic sack, killer run away

The Supreme Court has accepted the affidavit given by the UP government during the hearing, in which the state government claimed that the family of the victim, the witnesses associated with the case, have been provided full security. Also, there was a demand to transfer the case to CBI. Also Read – Loan Moratorium Cashback: Those who pay EMI during lockdown will get cashback till November 5! Know which people will benefit

In this case, the court has also said that the High Court is monitoring the investigation, in such a situation there is no need for monitoring from the Supreme Court. Now the matter is being investigated, in such an initial stage, trial transfer to Delhi or elsewhere cannot be considered. Also Read – Hathras Case: Hearing on Hathras case will now be done, Supreme Court will give verdict on Tuesday

Let me tell you that on 14 September last month, a Dalit girl was gangraped in Hathras, UP, after which the victim died on 29 September. There was a lot of controversy over the burning of the woman’s body by the police, after which the matter reached the High Court and then the Supreme Court.