SC will not hear plea filed against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, court said – it is unconstitutional

new Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to hear the petition filed against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. In this petition, Ranjan Gogoi was accused that he has violated his authority as Chief Justice. For this, an inquiry was demanded which has been rejected by the Supreme Court today. Refusing to hear the petition filed in 2018, the court said that the petition filed after Justice Gogoi retired has been declared unconstitutional.

The petitioner argued that he filed this petition in 2018, but his petition was not listed even after several reminder letters were filed. Please tell that Justice Gogoi was sworn in as Chief Justice of India on 3 October 2018. He retired as Chief Justice in November 2019.

Let me tell you that the tenure of Judge Ranjan Gogoi was surrounded by a lot of controversies and personal allegations. He was also accused of sexual harassment, although he was later given a clean chit in this case. Please tell that Ranjan Gogoi is currently a Rajya Sabha MP on a BJP ticket. Please tell that the hearing of this case was done by Justice Arun Mishra's bench.