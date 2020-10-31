SCAD Savannah Film Festival Announces 2020 Award Winners

The twenty third annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival has introduced this yr’s competitors award winners. Finest narrative characteristic went to “Killing Eleanor,” whereas “Kusasa” received greatest documentary characteristic. “My Brother’s Keeper” received the Jury Award for distinctive storytelling.

A key cease on the competition circuit main as much as the Academy Awards, SCAD screened greater than 150 movies starting from narrative options to documentaries and shorts with 14 world premieres.

Thirty-three awards have been introduced from the 122 movies chosen to compete within the classes of narrative options, documentary options, skilled shorts, animated shorts, pupil shorts, International Shorts Discussion board, Shorts Highlight and Southern Voices.

“Killing Eleanor,” directed by Wealthy Newey, is a few terminally ailing aged girl who convinces a self-destructive addict to assist her die on her phrases in trade for clear urine. In the meantime, “Our Aspect,” directed by Nicola Rinciari, received greatest reside motion quick by a SCAD pupil. The story follows an African caregiver named Adillah dwelling in Sicily whose visa is rendered invalid resulting from new legislation adjustments. Because of this, she is compelled to decide on between prioritizing herself or the person in her care.

The competition and competitors, which can wrap up Saturday, gives SCAD college students the chance to attach with leisure trade leaders by way of grasp lessons, espresso talks, lectures, workshops and panel discussions. This yr, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival acquired greater than 1,700 submissions for the competitors movie collection.

COMPLETE LIST — 2020 SCAD SAVANNAH FILM FESTIVAL AWARD WINNERS

Skilled Competitors

“Kusasa:” Finest Documentary Characteristic. Directed by Shane Vermooten.

“Killing Eleanor:” Finest Narrative Characteristic. Directed by Wealthy Newey.

“The Seeker:” Finest Skilled Brief. Directed by Lance Edmands.

“To the Dusty Sea:” Finest Animated Brief. Directed by Héloïse Ferlay.

Benjamin Schwartz (“Chuck Connelly Into the Gentle”): Finest Director

“Free Shade:” Finest Modifying. Directed by Alberto Arvelo.

Matthew Mitchell (“The Seeker”): Finest Cinematography

“My Brother’s Keeper:” Jury Award for Distinctive Storytelling. Directed by Laurence Topham.

Invoice Heck (“Small City Wisconsin”): Jury Award for Finest Efficiency in a Supporting Position. Directed by Niels Mueller.

Scholar Competitors

“Our Aspect:” Finest Stay Motion Brief by a SCAD Scholar. Directed by Nicola Rinciari.

“The Mandrake:” Finest Animated Brief by a SCAD Scholar. Directed by Quincy Baltes

“Gunpowder:” Finest Scholar Animation and Scholar Shorts Better of Present. Directed by Romane Faure, Nathanael Perron, Léa Detrain, Benoît de Geyer d’Orth, Pei-Hsuan Lin, and Anne-Lise Kubiak.

“Unfinished Lives:” Finest Scholar Stay Motion Brief. Directed by Yucong Chen.

“The Gentle Breaks:” Jury Award for Inventive Storytelling with Social Affect. Directed by Hailey French.

“Un Diable dans la Poche:” Jury Award for Excelling in Animation. Directed by Antoine Bonnet and Mathilde Loubes.

International Shorts Discussion board

“American Dream:” Finest International Brief: Black Voices and International Shorts Discussion board Better of Present. Directed by Nicolas Polixene and Sylvain Loubet.

“Adnan:” Finest International Brief: Removed from Dwelling. Directed by Steven Chatterton and Mark Arrigo.

“Kim:” Finest International Brief: HER Story. Directed by Maria Vattimo.

“WhateverTree:” Finest International Brief: One Planet. Directed by Isaac King.

“Seize My Hand: A Letter to My Dad:” International Shorts Discussion board Jury Award for Distinctive Storytelling. Directed by Camrus Johnson and Pedro Piccinini.

“How Far Is Dwelling:” International Shorts Discussion board Honorable Point out. Directed by Apo W. Bazidi.

Shorts Highlight

“Steam!:” Shorts Highlight Better of Present. Directed by Jeffrey D. Simon.

“Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible:” Shorts Highlight Finest Brief: Overcoming Obstacles. Directed by Kristen Lappas and Tom Rinaldi.

“Beneath the Lights:” Shorts Highlight Finest Brief: Set off Warnings. Directed by Miles Levin.

“I Wish to Make a Film About Girls:” Shorts Highlight Finest Brief: Delight Parade. Directed by Karen Pearlman.

“Trois Francs Six Sous:” Shorts Highlight Finest Brief: Animated Gems. Directed by Clémence Ottevaere, Florence Blain, Louise Leblond, Varoon Indalkar, Morgane Ladjel, and Hugo Valdelièvre-Rattier.

“Inflow:” Shorts Highlight Jury Award for Distinctive Filmmaking. Directed by Daniel Uribe.

“Tales from the Multiverse:” Shorts Highlight Jury Award for Most Modern Brief. Directed by Magnus I. Møller.

“100,000 Acres of Pine:” Shorts Highlight Jury Award for Excellent Storytelling. Directed by Jennifer Alice Wright.

Southern Voices

“Huntsville Station:” Southern Voices Better of Present. Directed by Jamie Meltzer and Chris Filippone.

“They Say I’m Your Instructor:” Southern Voices Jury Award for Profound Storytelling. Directed by Lucy Massie Phenix and Catherine Murphy.