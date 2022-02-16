ScaleBound’s return is no joke for Hideki Kamiya: “I want to see it finished”

Kamiya reiterates his intentions to bring back the canceled 2017 title in a recent interview.

As we well know, Platinum Games was very disappointed after the harsh decision of cancel ScaleBound, a game announced in 2014 that would come exclusively to Xbox One and PC. After all the years that have passed, the studio’s chief designer, Hideki Kamiyastill wants to see the revival of the project, addressing Phil Spencer directly, but this time, he made it more than clear that this is not a joke.

It’s not a joke: I’m completely seriousHideki Kamiya“I think it’s very strange because, to be honest, I’ve been in a lot of conversations since the project ended and I feel like I’ve said a few times that I’d like to bring it back,” Kamiya said in a recent interview. “Having reached a certain place with him, as a creator, I want to see it finished“.

Kamiya added, that he has heard the comments of the fans, who still retain their desire to try the title. “That’s bad, and I want to hand it to them when I hear it,” the designer said. “I’ve said it in interviews, but now I finally got a big reaction, and I’m glad to see that, but no, it is not a joke: I say it seriously”.

When asked if he was already in talks with Microsoft on the matter, Kamiya clearly neither confirmed nor denied anything. evading answer something ahead of time. “We could be talking to Microsoft, but we could also be talking to Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, Konami, or whoever!”

Kamiya stated that Platinum Games is in a better position than at the time of the cancellation, one of the many reasons why the designer strongly insists on return the project. “Time passes, things change, things are different Now” Kamiya concluded. “I’ve had a while to think about it, and yes, I’d like to try ScaleBound again.”

