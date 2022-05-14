Scaloni announced the pre-list for the Finalissima of the Argentine team against Italy: the player who could also be summoned by the rival and the returns

Lionel Scaloni called up 35 players for the friendly against Italy at Wembley (REUTERS / Franklin Jacome)

Looking ahead to what will be the “Finalissima”, the match they will star in Argentina and Italy in the stadium Wembley next Wednesday, June 1, Lionel Scaloni cited 35 players in a preliminary list released by the AFA. In the payroll, the return of several that were not part of the last calls and a particular novelty stand out, since it could be part of the final payroll that will give Roberto Manciniselector of the Azure.

The surprise is that the coach of the Argentine national team called Marcos Senesi, the former San Lorenzo defender who today plays for Feyenoord in the Dutch league, and has an Italian passport. In this way, if the rumors of a possible citation of Mancini are confirmed, It will be up to the 25-year-old player to decide which shirt he will want to wear in the next call.

For its part, Scaloni summoned Paulo Dybala again. The Juventus attacker, who will be released in the coming days and his future is uncertain, will join the squad that will travel to England to complete several training sessions before facing the last European Championship champion, but who did not qualify for Qatar World Cup 2022 after losing in the European playoff against North Macedonia.

It is important to highlight that Dybala returns after playing their last meeting on February 1, 2022when Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 with a goal by Lautaro Martínez at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium on date 16 of the South American Qualifiers.

The prelist de Scaloni

Another of the returns that were consummated was that of Nicholas Dominguezthe midfielder from Bologna, from Italy, and the one from Lucas Alariothe attacking reference who plays for Bayern 04 Leverkusen and who had disappeared from the calls of the National Team manager after the triple date of October 2021when the former River Plate was substitute against Paraguay and Peru.

The “Finalissima” will emulate the well-remembered 1993 Artemio Franchi Cup that took place in Mar del Plata between the champions of the 1991 Copa América (Argentina) and the 1992 Euro Cup (Denmark). This intercontinental tournament of countries also took place for the first time in 1985, when France (Eurocopa 84 champion) beat Uruguay (Copa América 83 champion) 2-0 at the Parc des Princes, Paris. Now, after the new agreement between Conmebol and UEFA, The meeting between Argentines and Italians will be on June 1, starting at 4:45 p.m. (Argentine time)on the legendary London court.

Beyond being cited, it will be necessary to see what will happen with Christian Romero. It is that Tottenham’s central marker suffered a blow to the iliac crest against Liverpool and was not summoned by Antonio Conte for the classic against Arsenal this Thursday that ended with a 3-0 victory for Spurs. “Cuti Romero will miss the rest of the season due to a hip injury, the product of a blow he suffered against Liverpool,” confirmed the Italian coach. We will have to see how he will evolve to join the Argentine squad.

Looking ahead to the World Cup premiere, it remains to be confirmed what the schedule of friendlies that will follow the duel against the Italians in England will be. With the duel suspended against Brazil in Australia, the coach of the Albiceleste team is looking for rivals to add minutes of play towards Qatar.

Argentines and Italians will meet at Wembley

Argentina’s prelist to face Italy at Wembley

Franco Armani (River)

Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Juan Musso (Atalanta)

Nahuel Molina (Udinese)

Gonzalo Montiel (Seville)

Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina)

Germán Pezzella (Betis)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Lisandro Martinez (Ajax)

Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)

Marcos Acuna (Seville)

Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord)

Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

Nehuen Perez (Udinese)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Guido Rodriguez (Betis)

Leandro Paredes (PSG)

Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna)

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Exequiel Palacios (Bayern Leverkusen)

Young Lo Celso (Tottenham)

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Alejandro Gomez (Seville)

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Lucas Ocampos (Seville)

Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Joaquín Correa (Inter)

Julian Alvarez (River)

Lucas Alario (Bayern Leverkusen)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

