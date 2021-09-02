Scaloni did not confirm the team, he spoke of the challenge of being up to the task and the plan with Lionel Messi

Lionel spoke in the preview of the triple date of South American Qualifiers (Argentine National Team)

Obtaining the Copa América against Brazil was left behind and the sights of the Argentine team are now placed on the South American Qualifiers towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With the entire squad available, Lionel Scaloni palpitates what will be a triple FIFA date that will be key for the future.

The first commitment will be tomorrow, from 9 pm, against Venezuela in Caracas, with arbitration by the Uruguayan Leodan González. La Vinotinto, which appears at the bottom of the table with only 4 units, will have Leonardo Alberto González as interim DT after the resignation of Portuguese José Peseiro. La Albiceleste will not be able to count on the suspended Cuti Romero and Leandro Paredes for this duel.

Regarding the physical loads of those who have just arrived from different destinations on the planet, the coach spoke about it. “The team still can’t confirm it. Yesterday we just did the first training session, we spoke with most of the players to see their physical condition but it is not defined. Logically not much is going to change who played in the final of the Copa América. We will be a little following that line. It is a delicate moment, where some players still did not have minutes and you have to manage your forces. The first game is always the most important and what happens there we will see what to do for the second, “he explained at a press conference.

And he added about the possibility that Lionel Messi play the three games even though he has only added 25 official minutes with PSG: “If it is in physical condition, it will be from the start. We go game after game, talk to him and there are no doubts. He did not have the minutes that he had been having and is going to play. Let’s hope he can play all three ”.

Lionel added 25 minutes in his debut for PSG against Stade de Reims (Photo: REUTERS)

The national team’s agenda will continue on Sunday 5, when they will again face Brazil, the leader with the ideal score in the Qualifiers (Tite’s men won their 6 matches). This time they will face each other in the Neo Chemistry (the house of Corinthians) in the city of San Pablo and the person in charge of imparting justice will be the Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela. Then it will close at home on Thursday 9 against Bolivia, at the Monumental, with the Peruvian Kevin Ortega as the main judge.

With a view to the return of the public in River, Scaloni made a reflection on the matter. “It is evident that we have given joy to people who have long needed it. We are eternally grateful to them for their displays of affection. This is being discussed within the national team and it was a very nice victory that unfortunately could not be celebrated as we should at the moment we are going through. Having been focused for so long, the players want to be with their family or with their people. Let’s hope that the people who may be against Bolivia can see them, their idols, as close as possible. Let it be the first step so that people can see the footballers up close “declared the coach.

Scaloni stressed that he has to turn the page and continue working towards qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022 (Photo: REUTERS)

THE OTHER 10 PHRASES OF SCALONI

• About the Premier League restrictions: “At the physical level, the players are whole, which is the most important thing. Anything else is supplemented with the desire to be. Regarding the call we gave the list and afterwards there was a lot of talk that the players were not going to give up. I want to emphasize the predisposition of footballers to want to be, to be part of the national team. It is a plus that we have and thank them for coming. It is a step forward that this selection took. Regarding clubs we have not had negatives. All they had to do was get on the plane and come ”.

• The holder on the right side: “In principle we have Nahuel (Molina), Gonzalo (Montiel) and Juan (Foyth) on the right side, the three of them can do well. I do not think it is an inconvenience that Montiel does not have minutes. We were also able to add Juan, who is also part of this group ”.

• The desire of the footballers to play for the national team: “Since I have been part of the national team, I have always seen the same predisposition. When something is won and achieved, everything is magnified. But if there is something that characterizes the Argentine player, it is wanting to be there. We have always seen that and it is something extra. They all want to be part of something nice like the road to the World Cup ”.

• Relax after the Copa América: “The little that I was able to talk to the group yesterday is clear: that now is a new challenge and all the teams will want to beat the champion. But it is also true that this continues, we have to score points and win. Winning makes the team feel better. The difficulty will always be the same and the heats are difficult. If we think that everything is done it will be a mistake. We will suffer at times because football is like that ”.

The coach of the Argentine team does not want the team to relax in the face of the triple date (Photo: REUTERS)

• The transfer of Messi to PSG: “In the same way that if he was at Barcelona, ​​he shared a squad with Sergio. We stay on the sidelines. If we have to prefer, it helps that he be with other players of the national team. He is in one of the best clubs in Europe and he will be able to compete, which is the most important thing ”.

• His positive image and rest after the Copa América: “As for my image, I think I have always felt the affection of people, my way of being is not going to change by winning or not winning. I said in 2019 that sometimes by not winning you can leave a good image. I have not had easy moments at a family level and my head has been in that aspect. I have practically not had time to look, the head was more on the familiar side than sporty. Since we arrived in Argentina we began to prepare this triple date ”.

• The playing field in Venezuela: “We are going to go to train this afternoon at the Olympic stadium. Honestly the training conditions were not ideal. We are used to the same because in the Copa América they were not in the best conditions either. As we understand it, the court is not so bad and it is even for both of us. The venue is Venezuela and we will play on the court that we play ”.

• Dybala’s return to the national team: “The return of Paulo after two years is something relative, he was always part of this selection. He did not come to the Copa América because he had a downtime but it is part of the process and we take it into account. He has always played at the top, midfielder, as a winger. We see him well, with enthusiasm, he has started the season well with Juventus. He is a player we like ”.

After two years absent, Paulo returned to the call (Photo: EFE)

• The first duel of the triple date: “In principle I think that tomorrow’s game against Venezuela is of maximum difficulty because it is in need of points. It is useless to think that we can get all nine points if we still do not pass the first one. Continuing the series will be everything easier ”.

• Control the moments of each game: “All teams have things to improve. Not always when you lose everything is wrong and when you win everything is fine. In the moments that the rival dominates, the team has to know what can happen. It cannot be mastered for 90 minutes. There are times when you have to keep your guard up until you find the moment to take center stage again. We are not perfect and we know it ”.

