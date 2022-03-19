Scaloni gave the final list of the Argentine team for the Qualifiers: the 11 footballers who were disaffected

Lionel Scaloni will finally have 33 players available for the double qualifying round

Lionel Scaloni released the final list of Argentine national team ahead of what will be the double date of the South American Qualifiers against Venezuela and Colombia on March 25 and 29, respectively. The DT decided disaffect 11 of the 44 players which had initially convened during the first days of this month.

Emiliano Dibu MartínezEsteban AndradeCristian Holiday RomeroNehuen PérezMarcos CoinsYoung Lo CelsoRoberto PereiraEmiliano Good dayAlejandro Papu GómezGiovanni Simeone and Paul Dybala are the athletes who will not finally travel to defend the colors of the Albiceleste during the day that will close the qualifying tournament for the World Cup in Qatar.

Among the 33 summoned by the coach, figures such as Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Nicolás Otamendi do appear, but the highlight is that the seven young promises with foreign nationality remain on the payroll that Scaloni decided to call to start including in the sphere of the senior Argentine team: Luka Romero (Lazio of Italy), Matthias Soulé (Juventus from Italy), Franco and Valentin Coal (Inter), Nicholas Paz (Real Madrid), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal) and Alexander grenache (Manchester United).

“They have seen these players that they are following and there are many more who can give us the opportunity to look at them. They do not stop being Argentineans, that is very clear. Why not take advantage of them and give them the opportunity to decide? We are somewhat obliged to reserve players and the youth boys is a bit of what we have been doing with the youth work that we have been doing, scouting. Following players who have gone to Europe for different reasons and we take them into account, that is what we did”, Scaloni had declared upon arriving in the country.

Franco and Valentín Carboni (Inter), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal) and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) are the newest faces of those mentioned

It should be noted that among the 11 disaffected there are Dibu Martínez, Lo Celso, Holiday Romero and Good daywhich were suspended for two games by FIFA on February 14 when the ruling on Brazil-Argentina was announced, which was suspended due to the entry of the health authorities into the Arena Corinthians in full match. Those four soccer players had been singled out by the host country and were accused of not complying with the imposed sanitary measures.

On the other hand, the Egg Coins, for example, suffered a left hamstring injury playing for Sevilla in recent days. Similar situation for his teammate, Papu Gómezwho has not yet recovered from the muscle problem that has dragged on for weeks.

Yes, the absences of Dybala and Gio Simeone. The Juventus player added minutes in the defeat against Villarreal for the Champions League after a month without action due to an injury to his left leg, but this lost opportunity to be in the orbit of the Albiceleste it subtracts space from the list of players who will travel to Qatar.

The situation with the attacker of Hellas Verona is already due to a personal taste of the DT, who he preferred the striker from Elche Lucas Boye above the Cholito what He is third in the Serie A scoring table with 15 goals in 26 games.

It should be noted that next Friday, April 1, after completing a good part of the qualifying stages for the Qatar World Cup around the world, the World Cup draw will be held and Argentina will already know its rivals in the most anticipated event.

SCALONI’S LIST FOR THE DOUBLE DATE OF ELIMINATION

archers: Franco Armani (River), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal)

defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Seville), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax)

Midfielders: Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Luka Romero (Lazio), Alexis Mac Allistar (Brighton), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Valentín Carboni (Inter), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal), Franco Carboni (Inter)

strikers: Joaquín Correa (Inter), Lionel Messi (PSG), Lucas Boyé (Elche), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain), Matías Soulé (Juventus), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

The definitive list of Lionel Scaloni

KEEP READING:

Scaloni spoke about the seven promises of Europe that he cited: “They showed interest in being here and knowing what the Argentine team is”

Children of renowned former footballers and targeted by Italy and Spain: who are the 5 covered that Scaloni summoned to the Argentine team