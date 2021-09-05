Scaloni thinks of four changes for the classic against Brazil: the doubts in the wings and the return of a history of his cycle

Gonzalo Montiel could return to the title (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

It will not be one more game for either of the two teams. After the historic final of the Copa América that was played in the mythical stadium Maracana from Rio de Janeiro, Argentina and Brazil will meet again. This time it will be in São Paulo and for the Qualifiers for the next Qatar 2022 World Cup. The locals will seek to take revenge for what happened a few weeks ago, while the Argentines will want to repeat a triumph that brings them closer to the top of the positions led by the team by Tite.

After the solid victory against Venezuela with goals from Lautaro Martínez, Javier and Ángel Correa, the team he directs Lionel Scaloni He is already on Brazilian soil and is preparing to complete his second practice this afternoon, the last before the match to be played at the Neo Chemistry, the home of Corinthians, with the refereeing by Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela.

While waiting for the final rehearsal, the coach gave the classic pre-match press conference against the Canarinha and hinted that it could make some modifications. “We couldn’t do a training session, today we brought them all together. The idea is to make some changes, especially thinking that the parties are very close together.. It will depend on how everyone is, ”said Scaloni in a virtual dialogue with the media.

In that sense, The National Team could present four changes with respect to the starting team that won in Caracas. In the arch will be Dibu Martínez, who almost did not have a job against the Caribbean team. In the line of four defenders could be the vast majority of new faces: Gonzalo Montiel could replace Nahuel Molina on the right side. In the Left sector, Nicolás Tagliafico could replace Marcos Acuña and in the central rear, Holiday Romero would return to the title after the suspension in place of Germán Pezzela.

Paredes and Cuti Romero, two others who could return to the starting team against Brazil (@Argentina)

In the midfield, the intention of the DT would be to repeat the same formation that played against Brazil in the definition for the maximum trophy of the continent. In this way, they would play Angel Di Maria on the one hand, Young Lo Celso on the other and the double pivot would be composed of Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes, who would enter through Guido Rodríguez.

In the attack, Scaloni would repeat the pair Lautaro Martínez and Lionel Messi. Precisely, one of the unknowns was to know the state of the Argentine captain after the disqualifying kick he received last Thursday from defender Luis Adrián Martínez. What did the DT say about the situation of the Rosario star?

“Leo is fineIn the afternoon we will train and do a little field, that those who played against Venezuela did not touch the ball. They made only recovery. We’ll know 100 percent this afternoon, but it’s okay. It was a big scare ”, he analyzed.

Scaloni plans several changes to face Brazil (EFE / Joédson Alves)



Argentina adds 15 points, the product of four wins and three draws, and remains within six units of Tite’s team, which won in its seven appearances and is the leader of the South American Qualifying table with 21 points.

“Brazil is the biggest winner of all time. Whoever plays is an important rival. They are coming off an incredible positive streak and have shown that they are up to the task. We have the utmost respect for them, it will be a great demand. They are local and we play against a team that won all 7 games. It will be of maximum difficulty. But I take it the same as Venezuela or whatever rival was. Argentina has to play in the best possible way, try to win and leave a good image ”, he commented on the duel against Tite’s men. And then, despite the losses, he added: “Brazil is still Brazil, I have no doubts. He went to Chile and won, and he is still one of the best in the world ”, said the coach of the Argentine team about a decimated rival who, despite his losses, will be a tough rival for the Albiceleste.

