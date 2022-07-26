Scaloni’s last concern for the World Cup: the two clubs that have Lo Celso in their sights

Gio Lo Celso is one of the starters for Lionel Scaloni in the midfield of the National Team (REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge)

Less and less is missing for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and several soccer players of the Argentine team moved quickly to find a new destination in which, a priori, they would have the minutes they long for to arrive in optimal conditions to the tournament, as it happened with Nicolás Tagliafico, who left Ajax to wear the Olympique Lyon shirt.

The other players who changed destinations were Lisandro Martínez (he was bought by Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (he is one step away from landing at Atlético de Madrid), Ángel Di María (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (Roma) and Julián Álvarez (Manchester City ).

One of the cases that keeps Lionel Scaloni on alert is the situation of Giovani Lo Celscowho is usually one of the usual starters in the Albiceleste but who will not be taken into account by Antonio Conte at Tottenham (He left him out of the English team’s preseason).

Given this scenario, the midfielder who emerged from the Rosario Central quarry began to move to play in another institution. As revealed by the journalist specializing in the pass market Fabrizio Romano, the footballer is wanted again by Villarrealwhere he was on loan last semester.

“Villarreal is in direct negotiations with Tottenham for Gio Lo Celso. He is still the first on Unai Emery’s list, but talks are still ongoing, as there are other clubs also interested”, the Italian commented. Although the steering wheel is the priority of the Spanish technical director, the truth is that one of the main obstacles is the pretensions of the Londoners.

The Mediterranean Newspaper He adds that Villarreal needs to make a sale to have enough money to face this operation. Los Spurs They seek an amount close to 30 million euros for their file.

The former Betis and PSG, during his time at Villarreal, played 22 games, in which he contributed a goal (against Sevilla) and provided an assist (against Deportivo Alavés). He was also vital for his team to reach the semifinals of the Champions League (lost to Liverpool).

The Argentine, who has a contract with Tottenham until June 2025, is also closely followed by Fiorentina, as stated The Gazzetta dello Sport. However, its high price has meant that the Viola group has not made any official move so far. Those of Florence plan to study different types of variants to keep the steering wheel; although the newspaper warns that Nedim Bajrami, from Empoli, appears as a variant.

