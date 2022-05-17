Scandal at PSG: a player is accused of refusing to play with a shirt with a message against homophobia

Gueye, a PSG player, and the shirt (the number) that the team wore against Montpellier last weekend

In France they say that Idrissa Gueyethe Senegalese midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), refused to wear the shirt with the colors of the LGTBI + flag that the Parisian cast used last Saturday in the match in which they thrashed Montpellier 4-0 away. The topic led to a request for sanction from the Sports Federation that represents said sector, which denounces that it was an act of “homophobia”.

According to the French radio station France Infoall the players, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramosagreed to wear their shirts with the number in rainbow colors on the occasion of the World Day against Homophobia and Transphobia, which is celebrated this Tuesday, May 17.

However, Gueye, 32, followed the game from the stands of the stadium after leaving the squad, which was initially put together by coach Mauricio Pochettino. According to The Parisian, the reason for not adhering to this cause could be motivated “by their religious convictions”. A refusal that “confused and saddened several colleagues on the PSG trip.”

PSG’s post supporting the LGTBI + movement

While the Argentine coach assured that the footballer did not have any physical problem, but he did not play the game for “a personal reason”, and the midfielder’s main refusal would have displeased the former Newell’s defender, PSG itself and the national team. Argentina.

While PSG for now refused to comment officially, but sources from the entity told EFE that “the club and its players, including its stars, are very proud to wear that shirt. It is an issue that will be resolved internally,” the sources clarified.

Last season Gueye avoided the match in which PSG supported the LGTBI+ movement by wearing a similar shirt. At the time the African wielded gastroenteritis.

The celebration of one of the four goals of the Parisian cast in which the numbers can be seen with the colors that represent the LGTBI + movement (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Although his reaction can bring him consequences. The LGBTI+ Sports Federation spoke about it. He did it through his president Eric Arassus, who requested a sanction for the Senegalese for homophobia. “He is an excellent player, but religion should not be questioned in sport. We can say that homophobia is a reality in sport. All of his classmates supported the cause and he is the only person who didn’t. It is important that Idrissa Gueye be sanctioned. Your club really needs to commit to this”

The president of the regional council of the Ile de France, located around Paris, joined the claim. Valerie Pécresse, who regretted the footballer’s performance and asked for sanctions: “The players of a football club, and those of PSG in particular, are figures of identification for our young people. They have a duty to set an example. ¡Idrissa Gana Gueye’s refusal to join the fight against homophobia cannot go unpunished!”.

Also the association for the fight against homophobia in sport Rouge Direct has demanded measures against the footballer: “Homophobia is not an opinion but a crime. The LFP (League) and PSG must ask Gana Gueye for explanations and very quickly. And punish him if necessary”.

