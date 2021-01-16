Scandal at the Australian Open: 47 tennis players will not be able to train for 14 days because cases of coronavirus were detected on their flights

A postcard of Melbourne Park, the home of the first Grand Slam of the tennis season (Reuters)

In the last hours, news shook the preparation of dozens of tennis players for what will be the first Grand Slam of the season on the professional tennis circuit. The authorities of the Australian Open they communicated that coronavirus cases were detected on two of the flights carrying players to Melbourne. For this reason, 47 tennis players must be isolated in their hotel rooms and will not be able to go out to train.

Through two statements that they published on their official Twitter account and also on their official site, the tournament organization confirmed the complicated scenario in the run-up to the event that will take place from February 8 to 22.

“Two positive tests for COVID-19 were found from one of the charter flights to Melbourne in the last 24 hours. There were 79 people on the flight, including 67 passengers, of which 24 are gamers. The two positive tests are from a flight crew member and a non-player passenger, who returned a negative test within 72 hours prior to boarding the flight “, indicated the first of the reports about a flight that left from Los Angeles, United States.

For their part, a few hours later, the authorities of the Grand Slam that takes place in Melbourne Park He indicated that more than 20 other tennis players suffered the same fate on a trip from the Middle East. “A passenger on a charter flight to Melbourne from Abu Dhabi has returned a positive test for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There were 64 people on the flight, including 23 players. All the passengers on the flight are already in quarantine hotels and the positive case, which is not a player and had tested negative before the flight, has been transferred to a health hotel “, indicated the organization.

One of the statements about the cases on the flights

In addition to informing on the negative result of the tests to the players, the Australian Open reported that athletes must comply with the protocols established by the country for close contacts with cases of coronavirus.

“Players on the flight will not be allowed to leave their hotel rooms for 14 days and until they have medical clearance. They will not be eligible to practice “the report announced. In this way, tennis players must stay in hotel rooms Grand Hyatt, Pullman y View, the three chosen to house the athletes and their companions.

Two flights with passengers with positive cases forced almost 50 tennis players to have to isolate themselves

Among the players who traveled to Australia are the Argentines Guido Pella and Juan Londero, the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and the japanese Kei Nishikori. Among the tennis players who joined those flights are the Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, the Ukrainian Kostyuk and the Belarusian Victoria Azárenka, among other names.

“We are communicating with everyone on this flight, and in particular with the playgroup whose conditions have now changed, to ensure that their needs are being addressed as much as possible, and that they are fully informed of the situation,” he said. Craig Tiley, director del Australian Open.

Pablo Cuevas’ publication about the confirmation that he will not be able to leave his room

A few days ago it was confirmed what will be the rigorous control that the organization will maintain for all players and their companions to participate in the first major tennis tournament of the season. One of the most important restrictions is related to the exits of the hotels, since according to the Australian newspaper The Age, alarms were installed in emergency exits of the tennis players’ enclosures so that none of them can escape without permission.

It is important to remember that tennis players can only leave their hotels for five hours, exclusively for training or receiving the necessary medical attention. In that sense, the protagonists can be accompanied by a single person, although more staff members travel to their destination. The rest of the team must stay at the hotel.

Juan Londero training in his hotel room

In addition, the Victorian government announced that there will be 1100 residential support officers who will work in the organization and accompany the tennis players. The same will happen with the local police, who will escort the protagonists back and forth from their residences to the sports facilities. Whoever does not comply with the measures imposed by the organization will receive a hefty fine -It is estimated at 20 thousand Australian dollars- and could become an ocean territory sport.

The document received by the players who were on the flights with COVID-19 cases

The document that the tennis players received

