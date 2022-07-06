Scandal at the presentation of a Spanish coach: a group of ultras invaded the press room and threatened him in front of the journalists

Scandal At The Presentation Of A Technician In Slovenia

The beginning of the path as coach of a professional football team could not have started worse for the former Spanish footballer Albert Rieraafter suffer a boycott in its official presentation as the new coach of the Slovenian Olimpija de Ljublijana.

After being part of the technical staff of Fatih Terim and Domenec Torrent in the Turkish Galatasaray, the 40-year-old from Manacor decided to embark on his solo adventure without imagining that a group of approximately 20 ultras was going to aggressively enter the press room where he was giving his first statements.

Hooded and with fully covered facesthe violent group sneaked into the room intimidating all the journalists and members present until they stopped in front of the Spanish coach, who was sitting on the other side of the desk next to the president and other leaders.

Riera was about to make his formal presentation as the club’s new coach

The reason, according to the main Slovenian media, was the dismissal of former manager Robert Prosinecki and sports director Mladen Rudonja. “I want to publicly announce that Albert Riera has become the new coach of NK Olimpija Ljubljana”, had been the president’s words that angered the fans of the most radical sector of the club.

Before Riera’s scandalous presentation, the manager himself had spoken about the dismissal of Prosinecky and Rudonja: “Everything that happened in the last 14 days had its own reason. But as president of Olimpija Ljubljana Football Club, I won’t talk about this anymore. It’s all said. Breakups are never pretty. The club wants to thank the coach and his assistants for the work they have done. We wish everyone the best in the future.”

Despite Riera’s unpleasant moment in the press room, the Spaniard will premiere in the field next Thursdaywhen they host Differdange 03 from Luxembourg for the first leg of the first qualifying round in the Conference League.

The ultras intimidated the coach who finally left the room

“I can’t expect them to love me from day oneI can’t promise that we will win every game, but I can promise that we will work professionally and with passion. The objective is to improve each player individually and try to play the best football in Slovenia”, the Spanish coach had assured in what was the only statement he could make to the media before being interrupted by the group of ultras.

This is not the first time that Riera will be part of the Slovenian league. Although it will be his first foray as a coach, the former Espanyol, Liverpool and Galatasaray player, he wore the colors of NK Zavrč and FC Koper before announcing his retirement in 2016.

KEEP READING

Paris Saint Germain presented Christophe Galtier as the new DT: “I’m not going to revolutionize the locker room”

He had a violent fight with Gallardo, was a field assistant for almost 10 years and broke the hegemony of PSG: the profile of Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint Germain fired Mauricio Pochettino