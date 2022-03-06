Scandal at the World Cup in artistic gymnastics: a Russian athlete took the podium with a symbol of the invasion of Ukraine

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak stood on the podium with a letter “Z” on his chest



The invasion of the Russian army on Ukrainian territory triggered a series of sanctions at the political, economic, cultural and sports levels, among other areas. Different athletes from that country charged with prohibitions and punishments. While the Ukrainian athletes expressed themselves in different ways against the war that is being carried out on their nation, in the last hours an event unleashed a scandal: a Russian athlete wore a badge linked to the war.

The gymnast Ivan Kuliak came third in the parallel bars discipline of the series of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup that is taking place in Doha and took the podium with a makeshift “Z” on his chest. The reference is to the letter that Russian tanks and other military vehicles carry over Ukrainian territory. “It is the mark that distinguishes the vehicles of the invaders so as not to confuse them with the Ukrainian ones that are of the same origin and, therefore, exactly the same”detailed the specialist Gustavo Sierra in his column in Infobae.

The insignia on his shirt, which was precariously placed with a ribbon, had already been visible throughout the competition. She entered the room wearing a dark shirt, like her compatriota Aleksandr Kartsevbut as soon as the warm-up tests began, both changed their shirts to wear the outfit according to the discipline.

Kuliak had the second turn, but the white logo on the same color shirt was difficult to identify although he made his movements with that same insignia that he later showed on the podium. In his turn, Kartsev wore a blue muscle shirt that did not have any symbol.

The improvised “Z” on Kuliak’s clothes

The scene finally went viral when pictures of Kuliak on the podium with the aggravating that at his side was the winner of the gold medal, the Ukrainian Illia Kovtun. The winner, who had just won the gold medal in this same specialty last week in Germany, did not have a reaction with his Russian pair. Even though only his teammate, silver medal winner Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan), greeted him as they stepped onto the podium.

The Russian, who applauded after the end of the Ukrainian anthem, took his photo on the podium with the other two athletes but avoided being close to his Ukrainian pair. Kuliak is 20 years old. and started at the age of four in the sport, according to the official site of the gymnastics federation. She won the gold medal in the individual all-around at the 2019 junior championship held in Russia and studied at the Smolensk State Sports University.

The middle The sixth from Spain assured that the Russian gymnast received military training during the past year and what could fit a sanction from the authorities for wearing this symbol. the british daily Daily Mail explained that Russian politicians, activists and influential people wore this badge to show their support for the invasion of Ukraine. He also explained that they sell t-shirts with the “Z” in that country.

The World Gymnastics Series will continue from March 13 to 20 in Cairo (Egypt) but neither Kuliak nor his compatriots will be able to be part since the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation held an emergency meeting recently: it determined that the gymnasts from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from the various competitions from March 7 and until further notice. The measure, they clarified, is intended to “preserve the integrity of Gymnastics, the safety and integrity of the members and of all athletes and participants, and to fight against all forms of violence and sports injustice.”

A tank with the letter “Z” in the separatist-controlled settlement of Buhas (Bugas) (Photo: Reuters)

