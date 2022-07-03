Scandal at Wimbledon: Tsitsipas hit a fan with a ball, they did not sanction him and Kyrgios exploded with fury against the judge

* The Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipás hit a spectator with a ball

It will be one of the great scandals of the current edition of Wimbledon and the debate will continue for several days. the match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas in court number 1 of All England Lawn Tennis It was highly anticipated due to the explosive profiles of both players, beyond their enormous level. And the third round duel had all the seasonings with the tension through the air in each ball, although a specific event stole the attention: Tsitsipas hit a fan with a ball and was not penalized.

The repetitions that the official transmission issued from England allowed the scene to be seen from a single camera where it is visualized that the ball of the Greek tennis player hits a wall and seems to hit a fan located in the stalls flush with the field of play after the rebound. Another fact is also quite clear: a judge was watching the whole scene attentively, but did not seem to intervene.

The Australian, who had just taken over the second set to level the score, could not stand the lack of punishment for his opponent and attacked the authorities. “It’s a disqualification! Are you stupid or what? Can you throw a ball into the crowd, hit someone and not get disqualified? Now, does anyone have to be injured? You are a disgrace. Bring in another supervisor, bring in a lawyer. What happened to Novak? OMG. I want all the supervisors. You cannot throw a ball to the public, touch someone and not be disqualified”, exploded the tennis player according to the newspaper. Express.

“If that was me, you would take me out by default. He just hit the ball to the fucking crowd, are you dumb? It is disqualification. You are a disgrace. You just change the rules whenever you want.”continued to recall Novak Djokovic’s disqualification at the 2020 US Open after hitting a line judge with a ball.

Until that moment, the meeting had the first quarter for the European with a 7-6, but then Nick took over the next three with a 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6. The last game saw two set points wasted by the Greek side and a match point wasted by the Australian before seizing victory.

In a spoken duel, with tension dominating the air, there were all kinds of situations such as Kyrgios’ characteristic serves from below or a point that Tsitsipas defined violently at the net and almost hit his opponent.

Nick Kyrgios exploded against the judge in the middle of the match (Photo: Reuters)

This was the fifth time they met on a court after three victories for Kyrgios against one for Tsitsipas between 2019 and this year. Just a few days ago they had seen each other at the Halle ATP, which is also played on grass, and it was the Australian who took over the duel for the second round in three sets.

The game that featured 35 aces (14 the Australian and 21 the Greek) left all the round of 16 of the men’s draw defined. Nick, 27 years old and number 40 in the ranking, will meet in the next instance against the norteamericano Brandon Nakashima. “Honestly, it was an amazing atmosphere, an amazing match. I felt like the favorite going in. He is a great player. I am very happy to have finished. He was getting frustrated at times. I have the utmost respect for him, no matter what happens on the court, I love him and I am close to his brother. The media loves to say that I am bad for the sport, but clearly I am not, ”he lowered his tone in the post-match interview, although the fight continued in the press conference.

On this Saturday day, the pass to the next round of Rafael Nadalwho beat the Italian in three sets Lorenzo Sonego (6-1, 6-2 and 6-4) to play the next match against the Dutch Botic of the Sand Scallop.

KEEP READING:

The tense exchange of accusations between Kyrgios and Tsitspás after the Wimbledon scandal: “It has a dark side”

A coach was abused by three managers when she was a player and decided to denounce it in a letter: “I hid the secret for 35 years”

The verdict of the Formula 1 experts: what Mercedes failed in the rebound effect, how to solve it and why it was not a problem for Red Bull

She was an Olympic swimmer and now she has her own “mental gym”: the Argentine who works with the All Blacks and joined a soccer team