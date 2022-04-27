Scandal between Argentina and Brazil after the final of the Sub 17 tournament in Montaigu: the two teams got involved in a pitched battle

Verdeamarelha footballers mocked the Argentines in the face and there was an unexpected reaction

The referee blew the final whistle and the crazy verdeamarelo celebration was unleashed, in the midst of the albiceleste disappointment: Brazil just beat Argentina 2-1 in the final of the prestigious U17 tournament in Montaigu, France. Up to there, beyond the constant effervescence during the match, everything normal. Until a couple of the young winners, as seen in the images, say something to those led by Diego Placente and Pablo Aimar (who did not travel to this commitment). One of them is No. 10, Luiz Guillherme. It seems a mockery, a provocation. It is the spark that generates the detonation. The two teams locked in a pitched battle that neither those who were not involved nor the technical bodies managed to stop for several minutes. An image that had little to do with the great game they displayed throughout the contest.

After the verbal goading, the one who threw the first blow was Gianluca Prestianni, one of the figures of the Argentine national team, a footballer who belongs to Vélez Sarsfield. No. 11 took revenge on one of his rivals and from then on the two delegations became a mass of hands, arms and blows. The coaches and assistants sought to separate, as well as several of the boys, such as the albiceleste captain, Camilo Rey Domenech. It is that the constant message of Aimar and the technical bodies of Ezeiza point to Fair Play, such the legacy that José Pekerman left in his pupils. But in France there was no way to stop the anger.

The development had shown friction typical of a Superclassic of the Americas. In the penalty that defined the fight 34 minutes into the first half, when Luiz Guillherme was about to execute it, the camera focused on Pedrinho outside the area, lying on the grass. He accused a blow that the official transmission did not catch. They even came in to treat him. Reality? Simulation?

Two minutes later, a Brazilian defender slid onto the pitch to cut off a drive and remained down, claiming cramp. From Argentina they thought it was a ruse to buy time and cut off the team’s reaction. Prestianni was one of those who claimed.

Endrick and the aforementioned Luiz Guilherme they shouted for the champion, while Augustine Ruberta forward for River Plate (already under a professional contract) had converted the partial 1-1 like a similar pirouette from Chile.

The South American classic was re-edited in the definition of the Montaigu Tournament

Argentina came from staying with Group A of the tournament with a perfect score. On the first date he defeated Belgium with a tight 2-1, then thrashed Portugal with a resounding 3-0 and closed their participation in the initial phase with a 2-0 win over France. With nine points, seven goals for and only one against, Argentina had won the right to face Brazil, which ended as the winner of Zone B, in which it collided with Mexico, Netherlands e England.

The National Team, which showed good values ​​in the championship (it was even superior to its rival in the final, which was defined by details) defended the title, given that it had become champion in the 2019 edition (in 2020 and 2021, the tournament did not disputed due to the coronavirus pandemic). Brazil, meanwhile, embroidered his second star 38 years after his only Olympic lap in the event (1984).

