Scandal in a youth tournament in Brazil: a supporter invaded the field with a knife to threaten a player

There was an attempted assault on one of the players in a U-20 tournament match between Palmeiras and São Paulo. One of the footballers found a knife

An unfortunate and incredible event occurred in a friendly U-20 tournament in Brazil between Palmeiras and São Paulo. It was on Saturday in one of the semifinals where the Verdao won 1-0 at Tricolor, although a few minutes before the match ended there was an unusual and reprehensible situation where a brava brava he entered the field of play with a knife.

The contest is called “Copinha” or “Copa Sao Paulo de Fútbol Junior”. There were only two minutes left of the game of the seven that the referee had added, when a person with a black shirt burst onto the field of play in order to harass one of the San Pablo players. Immediately all the players interceded, but at that moment two other individuals jumped from the stands and entered the field.

Scuffles broke out with the first barra brava that entered and in that instance one of the boys from Palmeiras approached the judge and gave him a knife that he had seen on the grass. All in a very tense framework where the Verdao players asked the referee to suspend the match, however he decided to complete the game and added another two minutes in a very difficult climate.

The struggles with the fan who entered the field and who would have had the knife (The Grosby Group)

After the match ended, Palmeiras coach Paulo Víctor Gomes stated that: “We have no control over this type of situation. We were upset, we tried to control the players and do what we could.”

His colleague from São Paulo indicated that: “I only spoke about education, the teams played a good game, each one in its own strategy, Palmeiras ended up winning. It is important that those who are in the field give good examples so that the outside absorbs good things. From outside the field, we do not control”.

The match played at the Arena Barueri Stadium was broadcast on television and the brava brava who entered the field of play and was identified as the one carrying the knife was arrested and will be investigated in Jecrim (it is the Special Criminal Court), so that provide clarification. In addition to the knife, a piece of a chair was thrown into the field, which fortunately did not fall on anyone.

The referee with the knife in his hand (TV capture)

It should be noted that Lucas Freitas, the Verdao defender who confronted one of the aggressors, testified with the police, as did left back Ian, who was the one who found the knife on the grass.

Finally, São Paulo published a statement in which it “strongly repudiates any act of violence and hopes that the guilty will be held accountable by the police.”

