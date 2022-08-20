Scandal in Africa: they denounce that a U15 team used older players to play a tournament

The images of the duel between Sierra Leone (blue) against Mauritania (white)

A scandalous scene is lived in the africa youth football with what happened after the game of the Under 15 teams from Mauritania and Sierra Leone at the start of a region tournament. The Mauritanian team lost 6-0 to Sierra Leone in the debut of the championship, but decided not to continue in competition hours later after some complaints where they point against their rivals: accused that they are of legal age.

The photos shared by the Mauritanian Football Federation itself (FFRIM) quickly began to circulate on social networks because there was a clear difference in height between one team and another. “We have been informed by many observers that the available data confirms that the ages of some of the players of the participating teams are far from the legal age required to participate in this championship”assured in a statement the FFRIM.

Mauritania denounced that Sierra Leonean players are over 15 years old

Under that argument, they clarified that they decided to withdraw the team “before the danger of such an issue for the health and safety of the players”as “They can suffer serious injuries due to the difference in age”. The youth had to play the second date on Friday against Liberia, the host country of this tournament, which is regional and in this edition had four teams.

“Mauritanian players look like children compared to adults”, wrote the African journalist Lassana Camara after the first match of this contest that takes place in the city of Monrovia from August 17 to 21. The cast that left the competition was going to complete the home run on Sunday against the representative of Senegal.

From the organization they recognized that they cannot carry out studies to verify the age

CAF’s West A, in charge of the event, responded to the accusations in another statement after receiving the withdrawal letter. They recalled that in 2021 a first edition was held with seven countries and in this case there was a second season with four participants. They stated that the objectives are “develop high-level skills in the area”, “give countries the opportunity to prepare the future generation” and “give young people a first international experience”.

Nevertheless, They recognized that beyond sharing the regulations with all the federations, they accepted that it is impossible to carry out studies to corroborate the real age of the youth due to “logistical” and “financial” problems.since the exam is “very expensive” and “would make it economically unfeasible for this competition.”

The images of Sierra Leone vs Mauritania in Sub 15

The match that is in check had Alie Kabia’s first goal after five minutes and Bailor Bah scored the second after 25. Musa Sessay and Ousman Bangura added four more goals in addition, who signed a hat-trick. Liberia and Senegal, in the other opening duel, had tied 3-3.

The tournament organizer decided to annul these two results but both Liberia, Sierra Leone and Senegal agreed to go ahead in a round-robin format with the team with the highest score as champion. The detail is that Sierra Leone has already played two more games after the accusations: it lost 3-1 to Senegal and 2-1 against the host. This Sunday both winners will meet to settle the champion.

KEEP READING:

Another great of Europe closed the doors to Cristiano Ronaldo

Three months before the start of the World Cup, when and how will the last phase of ticket sales be?

Christophe Galtier uncovered a new intern within PSG