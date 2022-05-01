Scandal in Brazil: a soccer player tried to hit a referee in the middle of the match

The player Jean Carlos de Náutico was expelled

A violent episode took place in Brazilian soccer when a soccer player tried to attack a referee after receiving the red card and provoked outrage even from his own teammates. The incident occurred during a duel between Retro FC y Nautical for him Pernambuco Championship 2022 and the images quickly became virilized on social networks.

It was only 21 minutes into the first half and the score was 0-0 when Deborah Cecilia was called by the VAR to review an attack by the Náutico player Jean Charles a Yuri Bigode. In the images, the soccer player from the visiting cast is seen elbowing his rival and for that reason the judge, after reviewing the action, punished him with expulsion.

Seeing the red cardboard, Jean Charles he exploded with fury and tried to attack the woman who immediately stepped back and extended her arms to mark distance. Fortunately, the players themselves Nautical They intervened to restrain their partner, who was furious at the referee’s decision and seemed ready to use physical violence.

“Disgraceful, completely out of control monster,” wrote one outraged user on Twitter. “Treat a woman like that in front of several, imagine yourself alone”, commented another when seeing the video that generated a strong repudiation in social networks.

The match defines the tournament champion Pernambuco 2022. on the way, Retro FC It was imposed 1 to 0, so with the tie it will be consecrated this Saturday. It is clear that the footballer Nautical He mistook the intensity and pressure to play this duel with violence and for that, surely, he will receive a severe punishment.

KEEP READING:

The emotional video of Atlético de Madrid to stop school bullying

Pain in football: Mino Raiola, one of the most powerful agents in the world, died

Hope Solo, US women’s soccer legend, announced that she will start treatment to treat her alcoholism