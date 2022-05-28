Scandal in England: a Premier League player was photographed with another woman in bed days after his wedding

Andy Carrol and Billi Mucklow have been a couple for a decade and have two children (Gettyimages)

A viral photo has sparked a scandal in English football and the striker Andy Carrol he finds himself in the center of the scene after having spent the night with a woman a few days before his wedding By Mucklowwith whom he has been engaged since 2014. Despite the suggestive image, lThe third in discord assured that “nothing sexual happened”.

It all started last week when Billi Mucklow traveled to Dubai with her group of friends to enjoy a bachelorette party which, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, had to be postponed much longer than expected. There, the woman who rose to fame almost 10 years ago when she was part of the popular television show Towie (The Only Way Is Essex), she spent several days partying and received a surprise visit from her future husband, footballer Andy Carrol.

The striker who shone in Newcastle and who now defends the colors of West-Ham United in the Premier League traveled there to enjoy the beaches and the night with the woman he met a decade ago and with whom he has two children. But on Monday when she returned home, he began his own bachelor party celebrations with his friends.

The image of Andy Carrol sleeping next to Taylor Jane Wilkey

This Thursday, when no one expected it, a photograph was leaked in which Carrol is seen sleeping next to another woman, Taylor Jane Wilkey, who works as a manager of a bar in a hotel in Dubai. The image was shared by the woman herself through Snapchat and sent to her friends from England, who quickly circulated it on social networks.

Wilkey, who also published photos in the bathroom of the soccer player’s room using the robe with his name, explained in dialogue with The Sun that the former Liverpool striker was not unfaithful to his fiancée: “It was an after party. We all went back to his hotel. Andy and I and my friend were there. I didn’t sleep with him, it wasn’t like that, there were three of us in the room. It was a full day and night of drinkingWe had been in Cove Beach since 12, it was a very boozy day. Andy was fuming, we were all drunk.”

“We went back to Andy’s hotel suite and played some music and he went to bed and passed out. I was there with my friend until early morning and I took the photo as a joke. My roommates at home were teasing me for the truth, so I took that picture for a laugh and sent it to them. Nothing sexual happened. It was just a bit of a joke”, he insisted.

Taylor Jane Wilkey is a Dubai hotel bar manager

The woman who was born in England but has long worked in Dubai said that she and her friends met the 33-year-old player at the Cove Beach nightclub and that after dancing for a while they decided to continue the party at the Fairmont Palms resort hotel. There were also two former teammates of the striker, the defender Paul Dummett and the archer Mark Gillespie.

This night of revelry caused that the marriage is now in doubt, as confirmed by friends close to the couple to the British site: “This is all very bad timing with the wedding so close.”

KEEP READING:

They caught a Real Madrid figure red-handed: “The club is not going to renew me, I was a damn example”

World football concern: How many days of preparation will players have before Qatar 2022?

Gio Simeone surprised with the imitation of his father’s gestures on the substitute bench and the video went viral