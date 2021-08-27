Scandal in England: they arrested a Manchester City figure on the accusation of five sexual crimes

Benjamin Mendy is involved in a police investigation (Photo: Reuters)

The footballer of Manchester City, Benjamin mendy, was charged with five sexual crimes according to the police of Cheshire. The 27-year-old, who also represents the national team of France, must testify in court when reported by four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, revealed a spokesman the security forces.

From England reported that the events, which supposedly occurred between October of last year and this month of August, were denounced by three women over the age of 16. The footballer, currently, is in police custody and will give his first statement this Friday.

Given what happened, the English club – last champion of the Premier League and finalist of the Champions League– immediately suspended the left-back pending further investigation moments after the accusation is made public.

Manchester City can confirm that, after being charged today by the police, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation. The matter is subject to a legal process and, therefore, the club cannot comment further until this process is complete, ”they detailed in an official statement.

The full-back arrived at City in mid-2017 from Monaco in exchange for 52 million pounds sterling. “The CPS has authorized the Cheshire Police to charge Benjamin Mendy, 27, of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Mendy is in police custody and will appear in Chester Magistrates Court on Friday, August 27, 2021 ″, stated the Crown Prosecutor’s Office on the event.

“The Cheshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are active and that he is entitled to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there are no reports, comments or information exchange online that could in any way harm the ongoing procedures, “they added, as shared by the British newspaper. The Guardian.

This Thursday the draw for the first phase of the Champions League was also held and those led by the Spanish coach make up Group A together with Paris Saint Germain, RB Leipzig and Witches. Pep will face each other again with Lionel Messi but this time it will be with the flea wearing another shirt outside the Barcelona. The last time the clubs met was in the semifinals of the last edition and the Cityzens won the series to claim a place in the final that they would later lose to the Chelsea. Among the rumors of an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester, Guardiola must analyze how he is in the position of full-back a few days after the closing of the transfer market. With Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as headlines added to Oleksandr Zinchenko, Pep can bet on a youth of the club to fill the position of Mendy while he is processed.

