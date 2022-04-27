Scandal in Europe: an audio of Gerard Piqué was leaked in which he indicates the millions that Saudi Arabia paid to host the Spanish Super Cup

The Barcelona defender was involved in moving a final to Saudi Arabia



The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) negotiated a fee of 24 million euros ($826 million) for Kosmosthe sporting events company chaired by the defender of Barcelona, Gerard Piquéfor moving a few years the Spain Supercup a Saudi Arabiaas reported by the European media The confidential.

The Iberian portal, which had access to documents and private audio messages between the center and the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubialesindicated that the entity received €40 million ($43 million) per season for each of the six organized editions in the Asian country from 2020 (240 million euros in total, 260 million dollars), while the company in charge of the footballer would receive €4 million (4.3 million dollars) per edition, which means a total of €24 million ($26 million).

The comment is part of the Super Cup Filesan avalanche of unpublished files that reveal, among other alleged scandals, that Piqué had a decisive role in the negotiations for the celebration of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and throughout this process enjoyed privileged treatment from Rubiales for unexplained reasons. A spokesman for the Catalan defender has denied that he received this favored treatment ”, detailed the local media during the last hours.

Contacted by the news agency AFP, Kosmos He had not reacted at the moment. The first edition of the Spain Supercup in the territory of this gulf monarchy took place in January 2020 between FC Barcelonathe Real Madridthe Atletico Madrid and the Valenciaand was won by Merengue in the classic vs. mattress.

A few weeks before this first edition, Rubiales had already confirmed in a press conference that Kosmos had been involved in negotiations with Saudi Arabia, and had pointed out that the federation had not made any direct payment to the company founded by Piquéthus avoiding an infraction of its ethical code adopted unanimously by the federation in December 2019.

On Thursday, the RFEF denounced in a statement having been a victim of “an organized criminal action aimed at the subsequent disclosure of secrets through the distribution of confidential documentation with a clear spurious intention”, adding that “private text and audio conversations of executives of the federal entity, including the president, Luis Rubiales, and the secretary general, Andreu Camps” had been stolen.

In a statement published this Monday by the sports newspaper Brandthe RFEF estimated that “the information does not add anything new to what was published in 2019. All the numbers of the operation were presented, explained and supported by the Football Assembly”. “It is part of the campaign of harassment and disrepute to which we are already accustomed,” explained a leader of the federation.

