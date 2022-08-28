Scandal in French football: Pogba’s brother threatened to reveal intimacies involving Mbappé and accused him of extortion

The video statement of Mathias Pogba, brother of Paul Pogba

professional footballer and Paul Pogba’s brother Mathiasset off the alarms and aroused the uncertainty of fans of the world of sports after making a series of posts on his official Instagram account in which It has more than 390 thousand followers.

The former Belfort player of the fourth division of France (and currently without a team), posted four videos on his profile with the same content but in different languages ​​in which he was seen reading a high-impact statement.

In his statements, the eldest of the brothers named Paulto your representative Raphaela Pepper (who inherited the place after the death of Mino Raiola) and the PSG star, Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias spoke through a video he posted on his social networks (Reuters)

“I am making this video today and I am embarking on this because I believe that the French, Italian and English public, as well as my brother’s fans and even more so the French team, Juventus, their teammates and their sponsors they deserve to know certain things in order to make a decision about whether they deserve the admiration, respect and affection of the public. If he deserves his place in the France team and the honor of playing in the World Cup, if he deserves to be a starter at Juventus and if he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have by his side and, finally, if It is worthy of being taken as a representative and model for the youth of the world, for the working class and the big brands”, explained Mathias Pogba, establishing a cloak of mystery over his story.

At the same time, he also referred to Rafaela Pimienta, who inherited the position of former United representative after the death of Mino Raiola: ”What you will learn about Rafaela will give you an idea of ​​her integrityhis professionalism, his loyalty and whether he deserves to take over from Raiola”.

Finally, the 32-year-old striker also assured that he had things to say about Mbappé. “I will tell you things about the world soccer starand there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words. All of this is likely to be explosive and make a lot of noise.”he concluded.

Pogba is recovering from an injury in Turin (Reuters)

Faced with the unexpected recording, Paul Pogba’s lawyers decided to go out and answer with a statement in which They assured that everything would be an extortion by an organized gang.

“Mathias Pogba’s recent statements on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They add to the threats and extortion of organized gangs. The facts have been reported to the Italian and French police a month ago and there will be no further comment on the ongoing investigations, ”they sentenced.

According to sources close to the Pogba family told the agency AFP, large amounts of money were demanded from Paul Pogba if you want to prevent the spread of allegedly compromising videos.

THE COMPLETE COMMUNICATION OF MATHIAS POGBA

Hi everyone, I’m Mathias Pogba. I announce that I will soon make great revelations about my brother Paul Pogba and Rafaela Pimienta, his lawyer, his friend, his confidante and the one we call today “the most powerful in soccer” and whom my brother calls his second mother.

For those who don’t know me, I’m a professional footballer and also the older brother of world champion Paul Pogba, who currently plays for Juventus Turin after a disappointing spell at Manchester United.

Currently my brother is recovering from an injury with the aim of participating in the future World Cup that will be played in a short time. I am making this video today and I am embarking on this because I believe that the French, Italian and English public, as well as my brother’s fans and even more so the French national team, Juventus, their teammates and their sponsors deserve to know certain things. to be able to make a decision as to whether he deserves the admiration, respect and affection of the public. If he deserves his place in the France team and the honor of playing in the World Cup, if he deserves to be a starter at Juventus and if he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have him by his side and, finally, if It is worthy of being taken as a representative and model for the youth of the world, for the working class and the big brands.

“In addition, what you will learn about Rafaela Pimienta, the lawyer of the famous Mino Raiola, will give you an idea of ​​her integrity, her professionalism, her loyalty and whether she deserves to take over from Mino Raiola. This will allow the team’s players and their clients to know if he deserves to represent them and look after their interests and future players and coaches seeking agents for their future contracts. Will Rafaela Pimienta and her team really care about them and their families and if they are viable options?

“I think what I have to say may interest a lot of people. In addition, I will also tell you about Kylian Mbappé, the world soccer star, and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words. All of this is likely to be explosive and make a lot of noise. I also assume that you have many questions and are wondering the reasons for my actions. Everything will be known in due time.

KEEP READING

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again a substitute at Manchester United and his coach spoke about his future at the club

Obsession to play the Champions League: the two new teams to which Cristiano Ronaldo was offered

Cristiano Ronaldo intends to buy a golf course near his mansion: the unusual reason behind the investment