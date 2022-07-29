Scandal in Italian football: violent fight between Torino’s coach and sports director in training

The Torino coach argued with the sports director

they lived moments of tension in the sports center of the city of Waidring, in Austria after the sports director of the Torino Davide Vagnati and the team coach Ivan Juric they would get into an argument that came close to coming to blows were it not for a member of the board of directors.

While the delegation is going through the last stage of the preseason, a user published a video in which you could see both protagonists arguing inside the parking lot of the hotel where the campus takes refuge.

“There was a discussion, they have seen it. When two people care so much about doing things right, these things also happen”explained Vagnati a Sky Sports Italia after the images went viral through social networks.

In the video, filmed from one of the balconies of the hotel room, it was possible to see the moment in question in which little by little they were raising the tone of voice until he finished shouting: “I want you to go, disappear”, the Croatian coach demanded of the manager, who immediately replied: “I build the team and you have to train themYou have to do it right.”

The heated discussion increased, first with insults and later with a push from the Genoese sports director. Fortunately, the Team Manager quickly approached, Marco Pellegri to separate them.

As explained by the local media, the discussion would have taken place the coach’s dissatisfaction with the transfer methodology that the sporting director is carrying out in this transfer market in which they sold a key player like Gleison Bremer to Juventus for 41 million euros and signed for only 14.5 million (Samuel Ricci, Brian Bayeye, Etrit Berisha and Pietro Pellegri). That added to that they failed to renew their striker Andrea Belotti’s contract.

This one, however, It is not the first short circuit between the two. Previously, Ivan Juric had had a conversation with the president of the Urbano Cairo club in which he expressed his discomfort with the transfer policy and the role of the sports director. “You are going to talk to the president and you don’t tell me anything, you don’t respect me”was one of the comments that Vagnati launched in the middle of the fight.

Hours after the crossing went viral, in dialogue with Sky Sport, the manager explained that, “there was a discussion, they have seen it. When two people care so much about doing things right, these things happen too. The coach wants new players as soon as possible and we understand his concern. We are going to sign what you need.”

Finally, the 44-year-old leader sentenced: “We hugged each other, the fight is over, we told each other what we had to say. We are two real people, who say what they think. There are great objectives and fights like this can be started again. We have a great coach.”

