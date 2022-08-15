Scandal in Montreal: a fan yelled “loser” at Daniil Medvedev and the Russian tennis player went looking for him

The reaction of tennis player Daniil Medvedev with a fan who yelled at him loser

The best tennis players in the world continue to prepare for the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year. In the run-up to the classic tournament, Daniil Medvedevnumber one of ATP ranking, starred in a tense moment with a fan. After being removed from Masters 1000 de Montreal in his first match and, while he went to the locker room, the fan called him a loser and that generated a particular reaction from the Russian.

“Loser” (loser in English), the boy yelled at the 26-year-old tennis player, who angrily turned around and approached him. “What did you say?” asked the tennis player. Suddenly those responsible for security approached and stood between him and the fan. It was only for prevention since after a tense dialogue, but with respect and without shouting, each one said his own and in the end the Russian made signs as if telling him to think. Then he turned around and left.

The situation was after Medvedev’s loss to the Australian Nick Kyrgios by 6-7 (2), 6-4 y 6-2. It was in the second round, when Daniil came in as seed. The incident occurred last Wednesday, but the images were uploaded to social networks in the last few hours and went viral.

The situation drew attention as the fans, when they are usually close to the figures, yell at them to get a photo or an autograph. The situation generated a strange atmosphere and after the brief talk, the rest of the fans who wanted to immortalize the moment with the Russian tennis player could not do so due to their anger at what happened.

Daniil Medvedev in game against Nick Kyrgios last Wednesday (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

“I’m super calm,” Medvedev said before leaving the scene. The Russian had not been able to play at Wimbledon due to the restriction on athletes from Russia and Belarus (due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine), so he had to turn the page and focus on the US Open, the Grand Slam title he won in the 2021.

Medvedev won 14 ATP titles and five Grand Slam titles, with two wins in Australia (2021 and 2022), and three last year at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the aforementioned success at the US Open. He tops the ATP Rankings since February of this year.

Medvedev continues with his preparation for the US Open and will return to activity this Monday, August 15, at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati. The Russian tennis player will enter directly for the second round (round of 32) and this Sunday he will know who his opponent will be: the winner will face the Dutch Botic Of The Sand Scallop (ATP: 25) and the American Maxime Cressy (ATP: 31).

Medvedev lifted the trophy in Cincinnati in 2019, if he advances in the competition it is possible that he will meet the Spaniard Rafael Nadalwho will take the court for the first time since an abdominal tear forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of the semi-finals in July.

