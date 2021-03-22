Scandal in Serbia: a model revealed that she was offered to “destroy” Novak Djokovic’s career and marriage

From England a plan was devised to damage the image of Novak Djokovic, according to the Serbian press (Reuters)

In early March, the Serbian Novak Djokovic broke a historical record by becoming the player who has been number one in the world for the longest weeks, a mark that was owned by Roger Federer.

After staying for 311 weeks as the leader of the ATP men’s ranking (The Swiss was 310), the Serbian media reported that the tennis player decided to have a party with his surroundings To celebrate and it was going to be there, where a plan was devised to damage his image which finally did not take place.

This was revealed by the Serbian entertainment magazine Svet&Scandal recently, after a source assured the media that From England a man with a lot of money was hired to take care of that job, which consisted not only of dirtying his sports career but also his marriage.

The cover of the entertainment magazine in question, with the highlight of Djokovic in the upper left (IG)

The intention, according to the magazine, era convince and hire a model to seduce him in that meeting and record any intimate encounter they had with the intention of subsequently spreading those images.

“It is true that a guy contacted me. I know him from the city and considered him a serious guy. I know their jobs and they were good. When he asked me on a date, I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life, “he said. Natalija Scekic a Svet&Scandal days after that celebration.

“I thought it was a hidden camera when he told me that I had to seduce Novak and record him, but not to worry about that because he already took care of those things. He told me I could get around 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted”, Revealed the model who flatly refused to participate in that unpleasant proposal.

I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was serious. I felt very offended and humiliated “, he lamented and added: “I know they say that the models are in one way or another, but all the time I tried to make a name for myself in this business without blemish, for someone to literally tell me that I have to sleep with someone for money … “.

Djokovic has been married to Jelena since 2014 and has two children (IG)

“At that moment it occurred to me to hit him, pour water on him, but I held back because we were in a public place. I gathered my things and left ”, explained the woman, who had gathered for lunch and listened to the offer.

“I hope I haven’t found a girl who wants to do that because it’s not fair to Novak. He is our best ambassador, an exemplary man, from the family, so that someone would seduce him for money, or at least try it ”, he sentenced.

Djokovic is married to Jelena Ristic since July 2014, although their romance started from elementary school. Today, six years after that luxurious wedding, they formed a family with their two children Tara and Stefan.

KEEP READING

Novak Djokovic broke a historical record of Roger Federer and fights to be the best of all time

Scandalous statements by one of the best tennis players in the world: “Tennis is not my priority … I arrive, take the money and leave”

Reprehensible attitude of a tennis player at the Argentina Open: he argued with the umpire, spat on the court and gave away the last game