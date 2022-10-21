Scandal in tennis: Simona Halep, former world number 1, was suspended for doping

Simona Halep during the last US Open (USA TODAY Sports)

Simona Halep received a provisional suspension for doping this Friday after traces of Roxadustat were found during a test that was carried out at the end of August, during the US Open. The Romanian issued a statement on social networks in which she maintained that she never used drugs to deliberately take advantage.

The substance, which stimulates the production of red blood cells, is commonly used to treat anemia and kidney problems explained the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) in a statement, while the 31-year-old insisted this will be cleared up soon as she never tried to break doping rules.

It may interest you:

Technical resource or arrogance? The controversial point in a tennis match that generated applause and whistles

“Today begins the toughest game of my life: a fight for the truth. Throughout my entire career, the thought of cheating never even crossed my mind., since it goes totally against all the values ​​with which I have been educated. I will fight to the end to prove that I have never deliberately taken a prohibited substance, and I am sure that sooner or later the truth will come out,” said Halep, current number 9 in the WTA ranking.

At the end of August, the winner of Roland Garros in 2018 and from Wimbledon in 2019 she was eliminated in the first round of the US Open by the Ukrainian Daria Snigur, coming out of the qualifying phase. On September 15, after a nose job, she announced on Twitter that her season was over and that she would not play before 2023.

Simona Halep knew how to be number 1 in the WTA ranking (USA TODAY Sports)

During a provisional suspension, a tennis player is not eligible to compete or attend any sanctioned tournament. According to the World Anti-Doping Code, Halep faces a suspension of up to four years for a positive test for a substance such as Roxadustat. Athletes can get a reduction in their sanction, probably three years, if they quickly admit the fault and accept their sanction.

The tennis authorities will take charge of the Romanian case and any ruling can be challenged by the World Anti-Doping Agency on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).

With information from agencies

Keep reading:

Pechazos, blows and rackets: the unusual fight between two tennis players at the end of a match