Scandal in tennis: two Top 40 players are investigated for match-fixing on the ATP circuit

Aslan Karatsev is under fire by the ITF for match-fixing (Photo: Reuters)

Match-fixing in the professional tennis circuit is one of the problems that the International Tennis Federation it constantly tries to eradicate it from the sport with harsh penalties and extensive punishments. But beyond the efforts, a new case looms on the horizon thanks to a German television report: two players who currently appear among the top 50 on the planet and his former coach are being investigated on suspicion of sports fraud.

The proper names that the German medium leaked FDZ son Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia, 26th in the world ranking, and the Russian Aslan Karatsev, 42°. The protagonists are not alone in the matter, but the Belarusian Yahor Yatsikwho was the trainer and coach of both, offered players money to fix matches on at least two occasions in the past according to the statement made by journalists Jannik Schneider and Markus Harm.

The German media accessed the ITF investigation files and revealed that Karatsev traveled with Yatsik for the last time between 2018 and 2021 while Basilashvilli did the same for 18 months from 2013 onwards. “He has been involved in betting fraud for years, working with people involved in match-fixing in Russia and Eastern Europe. He always has a lot of money with him, he’s on tour and he’s looking for young players who have problems. Financial or mental. Who can be easily convinced with money”, revealed an anonymous trainer on the case.

And he added in this regard with fear: “Yatsik worked closely with both players and watched them for years. They are both incredibly talented players. But they had financial problems at the beginning and also important phases of weakness and they allowed themselves to be influenced. When every was at a critical moment in his career, he came over.”

Nikoloz Basilashvili is the other implicated in the ITF investigation (Photo: Reuters)

Chain ZDF assured that “has the cases of five allegedly rigged games with unusually high stakes change”, in which the Russian Karatsev is involved. In these meetings, they took place during the period of collaboration with Yatsik: a doubles duel at Finland 2019 and another at Kazakhstan 2020both played in the Challenger Tour before Aslan’s big break on the ATP tour. The suspicions forced a questionnaire in the middle of a Grand Slam: both were questioned by French police during the 2020 French Open.

The latest suspicion in the Russian’s history is from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart for doubles in the first round. The report confirmed that there were notoriously high stakes on defeat and the organizers added that they knew nothing about match-fixing in their tournament. “I can confirm that we have analyzed the matches of Aslan Karatsev, but due to our contracts with the world association and the ITIA we cannot give information on specific results”assured Tom MaceChief Operating Officer of Sportradar, the monitoring company that monitors the world association betting market.

The ITIA, the authority directly related to the ITF, does not comment on Karatsev and Yatsik. Nor on the question of why both are not suspended or blocked despite investigations in France although Karatsev’s ex-girlfriend, Sofia Dmitrieva, has already been banned for life from the circuit for gambling fraud.

Meanwhile, Russian media assure that the process against Nikoloz Basilashvilli is pending. His first round doubles match in Wimbledon 2021 next to the Moldavian Radu Albot is under the magnifying glass: there were notoriously high stakes on the Georgian’s defeat amounting to half a million US dollars. Once again, the German outlet had confirmation of the case from various betting providers and people familiar with the matter.

Just a few weeks ago, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) suspended six Spanish tennis players and one player from Kyrgyzstan accused of match-fixing. The punishments ranged between 7 and 22 years of disqualification for “one of the biggest plots that have been seen”.

KEEP READING:

“I don’t think I need tennis, I’m happy with the little things”: Roger Federer’s phrase in full recovery from his knee

Why Djokovic was one of the most affected in the ranking after winning Wimbledon

The curious museum of the Magician Coria: the particular elements that are part of his collection