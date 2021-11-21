Scandal in the case of the attacked PSG player: Abidal confessed the relationship with Hamraoui and his wife asked for a divorce

PARIS, FRANCE – APRIL 15: Eric Abidal and his wife Hayet Abidal attend the UEFA Champions League quater final first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes stadium on April 15, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The case of the attacked footballer of Paris Saint Germain Kheira Hamraoui added a new chapter in the last hours. Hayet Abidal, Eric’s partner, former player and sports director of Barcelona, announced that he will request a divorce after the footballer allegedly confessed to him that he had an extramarital relationship with the player who received a beating in a confusing episode.

Through a statement released by the lawyers of Abidal’s wife, Nicolas Cellupica and Jennifer Losada, both lawyers assured that Hayet made said request “Forced by the circumstances and much to his regret for the Hamraoui case”explained RMC.

“After the Versailles Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday night that the football player’s phone chip was in the name of her husband Eric Abidal, he confessed that he had an adulterous relationship with Madame Hamraoui”, argued the lawyers of the wife of the former player of the France team.

It should be noted that a few days ago, the cause took a radical turn when it was ruled out that Hamraoui’s partner, the French Diallo, had been the intellectual author of the attack in which two men beat the PSG player. “The one on my side grabbed me and pulled me out of the vehicle. Earlier, he grabbed a rectangular iron bar that was hidden in his pants or under his sweater. He gave me a first blow from the first moments of the assault to force me out of the car. I fell into the street and was on the right side of the road. My attacker hit me with an iron bar several times. I saw that it was mainly targeting my legs and I was trying to protect myself with my hands, ”Kheira told authorities.

“So we sleep with married men?”, would have been the phrase that one of the aggressors said to the French midfielder while carrying out the attack.

Kheira Hamraoui in her time as a Barcelona player (Reuters)

In this sense, the newspaper The team, pointed out that all eyes of the investigation would be on Hayet Abidal, who would have been the mastermind of what happened, ordered the attackers to intercept her at the exit of a restaurant in the Bois de Boulogne for a personal revenge. The mediator explained that Hamraoui would have asked Abidal if his wife had something to do with what had happened, to which the footballer reacted surprised.

Faced with this scenario, Hayet Abidal affirmed in the statement of his lawyers that “He hopes to clear his honor and reputation tarnished by rumors” in relation to the fact that happened on November 4. And broadened the need for “To be heard as soon as possible, in a case that has already claimed several collateral victims”.

According to the newspaper The Parisian, Versailles prosecutor Maryvonne Caillibotte announced that Eric Abidal will be questioned “soon” and does not rule out that the former footballer’s wife will also be called to testify to clarify the aggression suffered by the 31-year-old player who visited the Barcelona shirt between 2018 and 2021. It is important to note that in several of those years, the former full-back served as the face of football for the Catalan club that was then president to Josep Maria Bartomeu.

