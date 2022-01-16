Scandal in the classic Betis-Sevilla: a player was attacked with a bar and the match was suspended

the aggression against jordan in the Betis duel against Sevilla

The great stain of the day in the Copa del Rey It happened in the Andalusian classic that they disputed Betis Y Sevilla at the Benito Villamarín stadium in search of the passage to the quarterfinals of the contest. The duel had to be suspended after Joan Jordan, player of the visiting team, was hit by a bar that was thrown from the stands onto the field of play.

They were 41 minutes into the first half when the incident occurred that would later lead the authorities to decide to suspend the match. The visit had taken the lead at 35 ‘with a stupendous conquest of Alejandro Papu Gómez and the local had just decreed the tie thanks to an Olympic goal from the French Nabil Fekir. When Sevilla’s defense was preparing to resume their positions for the continuity of the game, a plastic bar flew from the stands and hit the head of number 8 of the visiting cast. The images soon went viral on the networks and traveled the world.

The referee immediately Richard of Burgos stopped the actions and ordered the entry of the doctors so that Jordán could be treated. Then he moved to the side of the playing field -always with the bar that hurt the player in his hand- to talk with delegates from both teams and determine how to continue. In principle, until the authorities made a final decision, the teams were ordered to withdraw to the changing rooms.

The locals made it clear that they wanted to continue with the game. In fact, they returned to the field of play and even discussed some tactical issues on the substitutes’ bench. But, as the minutes passed, it became clear that the guarantees were not given to resume the actions, even despite the fact that a large group of police officers had already stationed themselves in the place where the person who threw the bar was allegedly located.

The deliberation lasted almost an hour until it was agreed to permanently suspend the meeting. “The RFEF condemns all acts of violence on the playing fields”, was the message of the Real spanish soccer federation on their social networks, without giving further details regarding when the remainder of the match will be played.

In his report, which was reproduced by the newspaper Mark, the referee De Burgos explained that Jordán was attacked with “a hollow bar of approximately 50 cm of PVC”. In that sense, it also specified that the launch of that object was carried out from “where there were supporters who wore shirts, scarves and flags of the local team.”

Hours later, Sevilla published a statement confirming that Jordán suffered a head trauma, which is why he will remain under home observation until 24 hours have passed without showing alarm symptoms. The club explained that the player “left Benito Villamarín sensibly stunned and was taken to the hospital, where he was examined and a series of tests were carried out according to the protocol due to the concussion”,

“Sevilla FC condemns the violent act that Joan Jordán has suffered today, an unacceptable act in the world of sport committed by an individual who, of course, does not represent the Real Betis fans or the way of living football. In our city. In addition, the club demands the greatest respect for the figure of Joan Jordán, an upright professional and an exemplary person that he has suffered an infamous attack”, concludes the letter, whose last line alludes to the accusations that the footballer has suffered of having simulated and/or exaggerated the consequences of the blow he received on the field of play.

Is It is not the first time that the Andalusian classic has to be suspended due to a violent event. In 2007, and also for the Copa del Rey, the game was interrupted when a Betis fan threw a bottle onto the field, leaving Juande Ramos, then Sevilla coach, unconscious. A month later, the actions resumed behind closed doors at the Getafe stadium and the Blanquirrojos qualified for the next phase.

