Scandal in the Icelandic national team: they accuse a player of sexual assault and the Federation of having tried to buy the silence of one of the victims

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, the one named as responsible for the sexual assault: he was removed from the call-up of the Icelandic national team (REUTERS / Murad Sezer)

The President of the Icelandic Football Association (KSI), Gudni Bergsson, resigned after two women accused a player of the national team of having sexually harassed them in 2017 and one of them also denounced the federation of having tried to buy their silence.

On Friday, Thórhildur Gyda Arnarsdóttir, 25, told public television RUV who reported having been the victim of violence and sexual harassment by a member of the national team at a party in the capital, Reykjavik, held in September 2017. The woman indicated that the player acknowledged the facts, apologized and offered him a Amount of money.

According to Arnarsdóttir, another woman also reported the same player for a sexual assault committed the same night. The young He further stated that he knows at least six other players involved in sexual assault cases. After several emergency meetings over the weekend, President Gudni Bergsson resigned on Sunday and the federation admitted in a statement that it did not handle the situation correctly.

“Dear victims, we believe you and we ask your forgiveness. We are aware that we (…) have let you down and we intend to improve “wrote the board of directors. According to the young woman’s testimony, a lawyer representing the federation asked her if she was willing to receive financial compensation – the amount of which was not specified – in exchange for her silence, which she rejected.

It is an accusation that, however, the federation denies, beyond the mea culpa that managers carry out regarding the handling of the crisis. The woman did not reveal the name of the footballer in question, but several Icelandic media pointed to the international Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, who played among others in Ajax in Amsterdam and Nantes in France. Today, the 31-year-old striker works for Goteborg, in Sweden’s first division.

Without confirming this information, The Icelandic federation announced on Sunday that the forward, initially called up, will not finally be in the games against Romania, North Macedonia and Germany, for the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Iceland is part of Group 2 of the classification, along with Belgium, Denmark and England. And it closes the standings without points in six games played, far from the possibility of repeating the feat of participating in a World Cup, as happened in Russia 2018. In this context, the selected team was involved in a scandal that has just started. writing its first chapters.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

The post of Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister that aroused the ire of Juventus fans