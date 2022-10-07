Scandal in the NBA: the video of the brutal fight of two Golden State Warriors figures was leaked

Draymond Green’s fight with Jordan Poole in a Golden State Warriors training

Several days ago, a piece of news has scandalized the NBA. It all started with the information that Draymond Green y Jordan Pooleplayers of Golden State Warriors, had starred in a fist fight during training. And recently, the video has been leaked where the brutal aggression of Green a Poole during a practice of the defending champions of the American league.

the news portal TMZ has published the images where you can see that Green is slowly approaching JP3. There is a brief exchange of words, Poole reacts by pushing it and immediately Draymond He hits him hard in the face. Both players were separated by members of the staff technician before the incredulous look of his companions, among whom was Stephen Curry.

“It is a situation that could have been avoided, but there is a lot of confidence in the structure of our team and in who we know those two guys are (…). It’s never fun, it’s never great. It’s about dealing with reality as it is. These moments can make or break a team and my job is not to let that destroy us.”, commented Curry.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are currently NBA champions with the Golden State Warriors (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

The US media reported that the San Francisco franchise has opened an investigation in this regard to get to the bottom of the problem. Bob Myersgeneral manager of the Warriorswanted to minimize the fight and warned that the players apologized for what happened.

“We were lucky that no one was injured. It’s the NBA, professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it. We didn’t approve of it, but it happened. Draymond apologized to the team for tomorrow, Jordan was there in the roomI was there in the room with the team, the coaches, the players and we all heard that. It’s unfortunate, I’m not going to deny it, and it’s going to take some time to get over this, but we’ll move forward and I’m confident we will.. We have a good team, we have good leadership, we have some guys who have been here a long time.” Myers.

The Golden State Warriors opened an investigation to find out in depth what happened between Green and Poole (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Shams Charania, one of the journalists specializing in the NBAwas the one who launched the scoop that Green “hit” Poole After a discussion that got heated. For its part, Adrian Wojnarowskianother journalist with access to confidential information in the league, later reported in ESPN that according to their own sources that “Poole was not injured by the punch and completed his training before leaving training on Wednesday..

From inside the Warriors They denied that the brawl was generated as a result of salary disputes in the renewal of their contracts nor for some inopportune phrase, but in the antechamber there were slight provocations, typical of training in the NBA. Everything indicates that Draymond Green will receive an economic and disciplinary sanction that could affect their presence in the pre-season game they will play against Los Angeles Lakers this Sunday.

