Scandal in the Netherlands: a goalkeeper ran into a fan and then received a bottle that caused the game to be suspended

The beginning of the 25th date of the league Eredivisie of the Netherlands ended in scandal. the match between Speed and the Sparta de Rotterdam was suspended in the final minutes of the match after the attack suffered by Maduka Okoye, the goalkeeper of the visiting team. But before that, the player was also the protagonist of a meeting with a local fan who got into the field of play.

In the final moments of the match that was played at the stadium Gelderome de Vitesse, the Rotterdam team was leading 1-0 when an event paralyzed those present. One fan dodged security and jumped onto the field of play. Quickly, he went to the place where Okoye was and began to rebuke him.. The goalkeeper yelled at the fan to leave and he ran to one of the sides of the field and, without being chased by any official, returned to the stalls area of ​​the venue.

But the story did not end there. After a header from a Vitesse footballer that went far from the goal, the goalkeeper received an attack from the stands. A plastic bottle hit his head, causing him to end up on the ground. asking for medical assistance. Faced with this scenario, referee Rob Dieperink partially stopped the game.

After the bottle hit that Okoye suffered, the Sparta Rotterdam players went to the tunnel on their way to the changing rooms and refused to end the match, so the judge decided to suspend the match.

The goalkeeper of Sparta Rotterdam after receiving a plastic bottle

After the match of the highest category of football in the Netherlands was over, the general manager of Vitesse, Pascal van Wijkexplained on the chain ESPN of the European country that they have pictures of the people who threw objects into the field and that the protagonists of the attacks “can expect a long ban on access to the stadium.”

“It is a black day for the Vitesse family and the true supporters, not for the two or three people who have ruined it,” van Wijk added.

It should be noted that the incidents at the end of the game contrasted with the initial image of the match, when the footballers of the two clubs lined up in the center of the field in a V shape to represent the word “Vrede”, that is to say “Peace”. in the Dutch language.

After what happened, the Royal Netherlands Football Federation announced that will offer the two clubs three different options to determine the result: end the game and declare the away team the winner, play the remaining seven minutes of injury time or repeat the game in its entirety.

With nine days remaining for the end of the Eredivisie, the leader of the competition is the Ajaxwho is ahead of the standings with 57 points, only two more than the PSV (55) and six units of the Feyenoord (51).

KEEP READING:

The tender video that Lionel Messi published and shows what is one of his son Thiago’s favorite songs

“I met two Cristiano Ronaldo”: the revelations of a former partner about the mutation of his personality