Scandal in the PSG: the phrase that one of the aggressors said to Hamraoui and that gave a turn in the investigation

Aminata Diallo asked the police to investigate Kheira Hamraoui’s private relationships

The news that completely shook the world of football continues to add chapters and the last one promises to take an unexpected turn in the investigation. As revealed RMC, one of the hooded men who brutally attacked the player Kheira Hamraoui accused her of having relations with “married men”.

This news is in line with the request of the Paris Saint Germain footballer Aminata Diallo, who was released without charge last Thursday afternoon by the Judicial Police (PJ) of Versailles after spending more than 36 hours in detention for her alleged participation in the case.

“So we sleep with married men?” would be the phrase launched by one of the aggressors of the former Barcelona athlete, who had to be treated at the Poissy hospital, where they gave her several stitches.

Kheira Hamraoui and Aminata Diallo are teammates at PSG (Photo by Haflidi Breidfjord – UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images)

Diallo, which was initially linked to the violent aggression against Hamraoui and the existence of an internal rivalry within the women’s team of the French capital is still suspected, according to the information it handles The Parisian, incited the authorities to investigate Kheira Hamraoui’s personal relationships.

The newspaper maintains that a series of anonymous text messages have been sent to different French players since they returned to the Hamraoui club during the last European summer. In these warnings it was ensured that the footballer of the French team She dated “married men from the world of soccer”, who had supposed debts and was presented as a “bad person”.

After being released, Aminata’s lawyer, Mourad Battikh, lamented the media uproar that was generated around the figure of his client. “It is regrettable that Ms. Diallo was arrested in this way, when she could have responded to a subpoena for a free hearing and not be subject to a restraining measure. Furthermore, Ms Aminata Diallo deplores the perfectly artificial staging of a rivalry between her and Ms Kheira Amraoui that would justify her attack on her teammate. This theory does not correspond to the true nature of their relationship ”.

Police released Aminata Diallo last Thursday (Photo by Johannes Simon – UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images,)

“She collaborated with the agents of the Judicial Police, whether in the search, the exploitation of their telephones … Nothing was found to implicate Mrs. Diallo. She is a young woman who leads an exemplary life on and off the pitch, who has struggled all her life to get where she is today. What happens to him continues to be very damaging, ”said the lawyer in dialogue with BFMTV. And then she added: “I would like to take this opportunity to say very firmly that she is now being exonerated and that it is time for her to go back to work, to do what she does best; that is to say, playing on the field, helping the team to win games, titles, and maybe being selected for the France team ”.

Another of those who spoke out against what happened was Amadou Diallo, the footballer’s father. In dialogue with The Parisian, the man maintained that “Aminata is unjustly accused. It’s disgusting. They arrested her and remained in custody for more than a day for something she did not do. His reputation was damaged. Aminata is not the type to look for trouble. That is not my daughter’s character. I know my daughter. He is against injustice. She would never do that. “

His mother, for her part, said: “When I heard on television why they criticized him, it was as if the building had fallen on me. I was shocked, hurt, dejected. Aminata cannot have this behavior. It has its character, it is true, but it does not look for stories. It is not violent, it is not bad. What was said about her for two days is inhumane. Aminata always wanted to succeed, but she was never jealous of her teammates ”.

It is worth remembering that the event happened on November 4 when they returned from spending an evening with the entire squad in a restaurant in Bois de Boulogne. After driving to his house or to another colleague (Sakina Karchaoui), Diallo was driving in Chatou (outskirts of Paris) to drop off Hamraoui at his home when they were assaulted by two hooded men. One of them hit Hamraoui with an iron bar, causing several injuries to his legs and hands.

Another important point in this story is that this Thursday, before the judge, there was a confrontation between the two players involved and Sakina Karchaoui, as a witness.

