Scandal in UEFA: the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League was repeated due to a “technical problem”

Due to a “technical problem”, the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League had to be repeated (Reuters)

The draw for the round of 16 crosses of the Champions League it had to be repeated after an error that caused the pairings to not be carried out properly. The UEFA She explained that it was a “technical problem” and she was forced to perform a new procedure hours later.

“After a technical problem with software from a third-party service provider which instructs the referees on which teams are eligible to play against each other, there was a material error in the draw for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League ”, UEFA reported through its social networks.

The body that governs European football explained that, as a result of what happened, the draw was declared void. The procedure was done again hours later and determined the new shocks.

UEFA admitted the error in the procedure

But what was the mistake that caused this setback that has generated a huge stir in world football? When the ball came out of the Villarreal of Spain, the draw determined that his rival was going to be Manchester United. There the controversy began: the name of the English team should not be among the possible rivals of the Yellow Submarine because they had already been rivals in the group stage. That ball should have been excluded.

Later, and as a consequence of this original error, the Red Devils were left out of the procedure when the possible opponents of the Atletico Madrid. Erroneously, the ball of the Liverpool, which the Spanish could not face for having shared Group B in the group stage. Finally, those led by Diego Simeone were paired with him Bayern Munich from Germany, although by that time the draw was already totally flawed.

“The possibilities are all except Liverpool, which was in the same group, and Manchester United, which has already left,” he had said wrongly. Giorgio Marchetti, important manager of UEFA, before giving way to the draw for Atlético Madrid’s rival. However, the ball of the team of Jürgen Klopp it was in the hype and that shouldn’t have happened.

The former Russian footballer was also in the center of attention. Andrei Arshavin, the person in charge of removing the balls, although the organization of the draw recognized that the failure came from a technical error.

Originally, the crosses had been as follows: Benfica-Real Madrid, Villarreal-Manchester City, Atlético Madrid-Bayern Munich, RB Salzburgo-Liverpool, Inter-Ajax, Sporting de Lisboa-Juventus, Chelsea-Lille y PSG-Manchester United.

It was the set Mattress the first to file the first formal complaint, something that was quickly taken care of by the UEFA authorities. “We are in talks with UEFA to ask for explanations and a solution after the mistakes made in the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League,” the club wrote on its social media just a few minutes before the procedure was annulled and ordered to repeat it.

Atlético Madrid made a formal complaint

By virtue of everything that happened, the pairing was carried out again. In Pot 1 they were placed Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille y Juventus. And in Pot 2, PSG, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Villarreal, Inter Milan, Benfica, RB Salzburg and Chelsea.

The first leg duels of the round of 16 of the Champions League They will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2022, while the rematches will be on March 9, 10, 15 and 16. Once the eight classifieds are known, the quarter crosses will be raffled.

THIS IS FINALLY THE EIGHTH CROSSES OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

SALZBURGO (AUS) vs BAYERN MUNICH (ALE)

SPORTING DE LISOBA (POR) vs MANCHESTER CITY (ING)

BENFICA (POR) vs AJAX (HOL)

CHELSEA (ING) vs LILLE (FRA)

ATLETICO DE MADRID (ESP) vs MANCHESTER UNITED (ING)

VILLARREAL (ESP) vs JUVENTUS (ITA)

INTER (ITA) vs LIVERPOOL (ING)

PSG (FRA) vs REAL MADRID (ESP)

