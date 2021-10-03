Scandal over accusations of sexual harassment in US women’s soccer: the league suspended the activity

The NWSL date was canceled amid the scandal over allegations of sexual harassment against two coaches (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

The American Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) this Friday suspended its weekend games amid the scandal caused by the complaints of several players against a coach for sexual coercion.

Thursday, English Paul Riley was instantly dismissed as a technician of the North Carolina Courage hours after it was pointed out by inappropriate sexual behavior by two players, in an investigation published by the digital medium The Athletic.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am very sorry for the pain that many are feeling, ”he said in a statement on Friday. Lisa Baird, commissioner of the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League).

“Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to go out into the field this weekend to give everyone a little space to reflect“, he pointed. “Our entire league has a lot to heal, and our players deserve much better.”

The commissioner assured that this measure, decided in collaboration with the players’ association, is only a first step “while we work collectively to transform the culture of this league, something that should have been done a long time ago ”.



The day of the weekend should start this Friday with a game precisely from the North Carolina Courage on his court before him Washington Spirit.

American women’s football suffered a new shakeup on Thursday with the publication of the newspaper article that made the allegations against Riley, 58, for events allegedly occurred in various teams and leagues to which she belonged.

Riley, who has denied the allegations, is the NWSL assistant coach sacked this week after the league terminated the Washington Spirit coach’s contract. Richie Burke, after another investigation that revealed allegations of verbal and emotional abuse.

Paul Riley is one of the coaches who has received serious accusations from at least two players (Getty Images)

In your report, The Athletic disclosed allegations of inappropriate conduct against Riley made by his former players Sinead Farrelly and Meleana “Mana” Shim.

Farrelly, who played for the coach on three different teams in different leagues, recounts several incidents in which she felt forced to have sex with Riley when he was his coach at the Philadelphia Independence.

Alex Morgan, figure of the US national team and former player of the Portland Thorns, where he played under Riley, confirmed in the article the accusations of his then companions and in a subsequent message on Twitter He stressed that the NWSL, including Commissioner Baird, had first-hand knowledge of the allegations and took no action.

“The league must accept responsibility for a process in which it failed to protect its own players from this abuse,” said Morgan, current figure of the league. Orlando Pride and champion of the last two World Cups with the US team.

In a statement to The Athletic, Riley denied wrongdoing and said the allegations are “completely untrue.” “I have never had sex with these players or made sexual advances to them”, stated the technician.

Shortly after the publication of the article, the North Carolina Courage announced the immediate dismissal of Riley for “very serious allegations of misconduct.”

With information from agencies

