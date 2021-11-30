“Scandal!”: The German press erupted in anger because Messi won the Ballon d’Or from Lewandowski

Lewandowski won the award for best scorer, a category that premiered in this edition and was announced hours before the start of the ceremony (EFE)

This Monday Lionel Messi got his seventh Golden Ball to be chosen again as the best footballer on the planet. The PSG forward won the election above Robert Lewandowski, who finished second despite having closed an excellent season with the Bayern Munich.

The defeat of the Pole, top scorer of the 2020/21 campaign and champion of the Bundesliga, he made the German press explode with fury, which predicted his victory at the Paris ceremony in the preview. That’s why the newspaper image titled the news as “Choice of scandal!” and recalled that last year the gala was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, just when the former Borussia Dortmund was lined up to be chosen.

“The Bayern star has been delivering for years, accumulating goals and titles. He got the triple in 2020, but was unlucky that last year the Ballon d’Or was not awarded due to coronavirus. Even Messi admitted: ‘I think for sure you would have won last year. I hope it’s even better next year. ‘ Several portals joined the fight as Focus O Mercury, that also they referred to the election as a “scandal” as they understood that the voting results mark a contempt for the league in their country: “The top scorer in the Bundesliga had to be content with second place.”

“Scandalous choice!” Bild headlined

With the same tone of indignation he manifested Lothar Matthaüs, Ballon d’Or in 1990: “With all the respect I owe to Messi and the other great nominated footballers, none of them had as many merits as Lewandowski. Honestly, I do not understand anything, “he declared this Monday in dialogue with Sky Alemania. Oliver Kahn, chairman of the Bayern Munich board, also argued that the Pole “would have deserved both the Ballon d’Or and his trophy for best scorer, for his great performance at the highest level for the past year.”

Merkur also called the vote a scandal.

For his part, the German team’s gunner spoke after the ceremony: “I am like good wine, I hope to become even better.” In the last season, the 33-year-old footballer definitely entered the golden legend of football, with his 41 goals in the same Bundesliga season, and in only 29 games played. Thus surpassing the record of Gerd Müller, with 40.

The former Borussia Dortmund player has just had the best start of his career to exercise, with 30 goals in 26 games in all competitions; 25 with Bayern in 20 games, and 5 goals in 6 games with the Polish national team. In the Champions League he celebrated at least one goal in the five first-phase games played so far this season. And in the historical classification of the queen competition it occupies the third place with 82 shouts, still far from Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (123), who respectively count five and seven Ballon d’Or.

The Argentine recognized his colleague on Monday after receiving his trophy: “It is an honor to be here with you, you have broken records and you also deserve to win the Ballon d’Or. Everyone agreed that last year you were the winner. It couldn’t be done because of the pandemic issue, but I think you deserve to have this trophy at home ”.

KEEP READING:

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or and continues to make history

The best memes of Messi’s Ballon d’Or: Cristiano and Lewandowski, at the center of the jokes

Messi’s full speech after winning his seventh Ballon d’Or: “I fulfilled the dream that I lacked”

The wink of Luis Suárez to Marcelo Gallardo before the chance that he leads the Uruguay team

Cristian Martin’s show on the red carpet of the Ballon d’Or award, which made him a trend over Messi

Furious statement from Cristiano Ronaldo against the organizer of the Ballon d’Or: “It is unacceptable that he lies that way”