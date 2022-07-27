Scandal with a former figure from Germany and executioner from Argentina: he destroyed his neighbor’s garage with a chainsaw

Former German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann. EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/File



Jens Lehman He is a former German goalkeeper well known by Argentines since, in the definition of penalties in the 2006 World Cup played in his country, he contained two shots (Esteban Cambiasso and Roberto Ayala) that qualified his team for the semifinals. At 52 years old, away from the world of football, he was in the news again for a particular episode, since He is accused of damaging a neighbor’s garage and now he would face trial for this situation.

According to the German site Bild, a neighbor of the former goalkeeper reported him to the Police, after noticing that Lehman also tried to disconnect -unsuccessfully- the cables of the video surveillance system. After managed to break the roof beams with the chainsaw.

Said Teutonic medium adds that the former soccer player would have already argued several times with his neighbor, whose house is next door. The reason: building that garage would block Lehman’s view of Lake Starnberg. There were long disputes between the two until the former goalkeeper had his reaction and cut the roof beams of the adjoining property. Lehmann claims that apart from the view, the garage was built on part of his land.

The former goalkeeper at home (@jenslehmannofficial)

Not being able to cut the surveillance cameras, everything was recorded and for this reason Lehmann’s neighbor denounced him for “material damage and coercion”. Police were then called to Lehmann’s property, and now investigators are trying to prove whether the former goalkeeper was also responsible for three other cases of vandalism with damage estimated at €10,000 ($10,200).

Lehmann purchased his property in 2007 for $5.1 million while he was an Arsenal player. The former international with Germany would face trial for this episode. Everything will depend on the police investigation and the evidence provided by the complainant. In principle, the outlook would be complicated for the former goalkeeper.

Lehmann and the paper with the indications of how the Argentine players kicked in the penalty shootout at the 2006 World Cup (@jenslehmannofficial)

It should be remembered that he was fired as director of Hertha Berlin for a racist message by WhatsApp in which questioned the ability of his former teammate, Dennis Aogoas a commentator on Sky Sports: ““Is Dennis there to cover his black quota?”. Lehmann wanted to apologize to him, but Aogo refused. “Wow, seriously, Jens Lehmann? That message was probably not for me! ”, Wrote the former Hannover 96 footballer on his Instagram account.

Lehman played 23 seasons professionally and dressed in the suits of Shalke 04, Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and Arsenal, where after his retirement he was goalkeeping coach. He also officiated as manager at Augsburg. He represented his team for a decade after his debut in 1998. As a starter, his most remembered work was in the World Cup as a local, in which Germany reached the semifinals after leaving Argentina on the way in the aforementioned definition in which he had a memory aid on paper that told him how his rivals kicked. Although then the Germans lost to Italy (2-0), which ended up being crowned champion.

