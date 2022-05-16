Scandal with a Springboks star: he was arrested at the Johannesburg airport accused of “property damage”

Elton was handcuffed by local police as he got off the plane in South Africa (Photo: Getty)

The South African Rugby Union confirmed that the player of the Springboks Elton Jantjieswinner of the World Cup in 2019, was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. South African media reports revealed that the 31-year-old man was handcuffed as soon as he returned to his country after a flight from Dubai last Sunday.

“We were made aware of Elton’s arrest. However, we are still in the process of gathering more information and cannot say anything at this time,” a spokesperson for the South African team explained. Rugby365. On the other hand, the police spokesman, Colonel Athlenda Mathecommunicated to News24 what “a 31-year-old man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for malicious damage to property”.

“The man was detained upon arrival at the airport on a recent Sunday morning at approximately 8:50 local time. The suspect was on an international flight from Dubai to South Africa when he damaged property belonging to the airline.”, added the authorities about the unexpected altercation. Jantjies is expected to explain his actions in Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court next Monday and He was released on bail of R1,000 (US$62).

Elton was champion of the 2019 World Cup at the hands of the South African team (Photo: Getty)

James Adams, Jantjies’ agent, confirmed his release and said Bok’s flyer was on its way home. “He is fine, we have been in contact with Elton on WhatsApp and collecting all the information and getting a report on what happened. Our client, however, continues to comply with the investigation process and will approach this matter with the seriousness that it requires.”, argued the representative. And he added about it: “We believe that the incident has escalated unnecessarily. It damaged one of the lights on the plane, but I’m not going to go into more detail about it.”.

South African media reported that the player was returning home from a family vacation in Turkey with stopover in Dubai. Currently, Jantjies enjoys his present as a professional defending the colors of the NTT Red Hurricanes from Japan. Beyond being in a developing league for the world of rugby, Elton recently attended the Springboks training camp in Durban.

Within his extensive career, he played 41 games for the South African team since 2012. In the last time he mainly fulfilled the role of substitute for the number 10 Handre Pollard. His continuity in the national team is a complete mystery after the altercation that made him news in his country.

