Scandal with an Argentine boxer in Canada: he won the fight widely, they gave it up for lost and even his rival admitted defeat

Yamil Peraltathe double Olympic representative and Argentine, South American and Latin cruiserweight champion, was the victim of an incredible failure in a fight in which during the twelve rounds he was superior to Ryan Rozickiwho in an embarrassing split decision was declared the winner of the international cruiserweight title of the World Boxing Council (WBC), which was vacant, in a world class duel that was the main event of the evening held this Saturday at the Center 200 Stadium in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada,

Rozicki was local and that required Peralta to give everything and try to define the bid by KO, knowing that in a voting failure he risked losing the fight. The images of the transmission of TyC Sports They were forceful and from the first round the native of Tres de Febrero was more than his opponent.

In the first four sets Peralta showed his credentials as a result of his great mobility, technique and precision for his shots. Only in the fifth round did Rozicki respond to a drop from the Buenos Aires native, who felt the wear and tear effected up to that moment.

Although from the seventh round the Argentine responded again and made it clear that he was deserving of the victory and the belt for the ecumenical title. The ninth round was the most forceful with right-left punches for the 30-year-old boxer, who participated in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Three Assaults In Which Yamil Peralta’s Superiority Is Seen Against Canadian Ryan Rozicki

Rozicki managed to resist, stay on his feet and fulfilled his goal to reach the referee’s decision. The surprise came when the three judges gave their verdicts. The Canadian’s face of frustration was clear and everything seemed to anticipate his defeat. However, the arbitration cards that delivered scandalous results were known: 97-93 (Wayne Gray) and 95-94 (Robert MacAvoy). Single Craig Smith (95-94) considered Peralta the winner. The local public applauded to his credit, which with great nobility recognized that the Argentine was the winner and raised his left arm. The expression on the faces of the local reporter and commentator said it all.

“Yamil Peralta won the fight. He should have been the rightful winner”, admitted the Canadian (15-1, 14 KOs) in his testimonies during the official broadcast. Rozicki is ninth in the WBC cruiserweight world ranking.

“I thank the people of Sydney for the hospitality and for the love they have shown. Also to Mario Margossian for getting this fight, Ryan for fighting as equals and saying that I won the fight. I also think I won the fight. I should be taking the belt, ”said Yamil, who wore the albiceleste flag and unfairly lost his unbeaten record: 13-1, 6 KOs. However, he completes the top ten in the aforementioned ranking.

In the previous Peralta had warned: “I came to win.” And because of what he showed above the ring he was worthy of the victory, but he could not take the crown that he went to Canada to get. It will be time to train again and look for a new chance.

