Scandal with Cristiano Ronaldo at United: he went to the locker room before the game ended and refused to greet the fans

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to give the note in the party that Manchester United won 2-0 at Tottenham for date 12 of the Premier League. But not precisely for having been a figure on the court. The Portuguese saw his teammates again from the substitutes’ bench and, angry at not having entered the field, he left before the end to the locker room.

Another chapter that will be talked about in the English press due to the attitude of CR7who was not taken into account by the coach Erik Ten Hag and decided to show his annoyance with a long face by going to the showers when there were a few minutes left for the final whistle. Also, he refused a salute to a group of small United fanswho stretched out their hand to congratulate him.

“I’ll deal with it tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.”explained the DT of United consulted about the gesture of his manager, in what seems to be a new sign of disrespect towards the team.

Erik Ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitute bench in the match against Tottenham (REUTERS)

It is not the first time that Ronaldo has had similar attitudes towards his teammates and the public at Old Trafford. The Portuguese player does not hide his stern gestures when it is not his turn to enter or when he is replaced. In this case, the Dutchman Ten Hag had arguments to leave Cristiano on the bench, since United were a machine against Tottenham.

The performance of Red Devils It was very good with an indisputable victory with goals from the Brazilian Fred and the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes. Those from Manchester were fifth in the standings with 19 points (three without losing), 8 behind the leader Arsenal.

We will have to wait and see what the reaction will be within Ronaldo’s dressing room, who continues to have little experience with the team, especially in the Premier League. In the Europa League, the attacker of the Portugal team is usually a starter.

The numbers of the world star in the season are worrying: he only played 90 minutes against Brentford on the second date of the Premier. Of 10 games he acted in 8, but entering from the substitute bench. Against Liverpool, on matchday 3, he barely played four minutes and did not even enter the classic against City.

Rumors had already been growing that he would try to leave the club in January (he has a contract until June), after unsuccessful flirting with several institutions at the beginning of the season (Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Napoli, Milan…). His attitudes do nothing more than open the door, but in a conflictive way.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks towards the substitute bench at Old Trafford. The Portuguese did not enter against Tottenham (REUTERS / Craig Brough)

Manchester United will play again as a visitor at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Saturday in another key duel for the English league and on Thursday, October 27, they will receive the Sherif of Moldova at the Theater of Dreams for the international tournament. Will CR7 play?

