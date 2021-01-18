Scandal with Didier Drogba: the video in a bed with another woman that caused his divorce

Didier Drogba with another woman

The new year has not brought great news for Didier drogba, the former footballer who shone in the Premier League with the Chelsea jersey and became one of the most important athletes in African history. It is that the Ivorian used his social networks to communicate to his followers that he was forced to end his marriage with Diakité Lalla.

“I am not in the habit of talking about my private life. But, due to speculation in the media today, I can confirm that sadly, after 20 years together, Lalla and I made the difficult decision to separates. We remain very close and our main priorities have been to protect our children and the privacy of our family. May God bless you, ”the former gunner wrote on his Instagram account.

It is that in recent weeks it had become viralor a video in which he is seen laughing with another woman half naked in bed. The young woman who embraces him plays to bite his shoulder while he ironically shouted: “It’s positive! It will infect me by biting me! ”, In relation to the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued humanity for more than a year.

The recording revealed his love affair with this woman whose identity is still publicly unknown and this generated a scandal within her family, which is why the next step has been divorce.

Drogba He barely showed himself on social networks with his wife and children, because as he clarified in the message, he never liked that his private life is the subject of the covers of the main newspapers in the world. However, the viralization of the images escaped his idea and his relationship, so the scandal penetrated deep into his privacy.

Didier Drogba is one of the best footballers in the history of Africa (AP)

The former attacker He announced his permanent retirement from professional football in November 2018, thus culminating a career whose successes made him an idol in his country. Statistics will say that in 805 games converted 370 goals, who in 11 years wore the jersey of eight clubs, played three World Cups and won 16 titles, including the 2012 Champions League con el Chelsea. On that occasion, the center forward scored the tie for his team in the 88th minute against Bayern Munich and on penalties he converted the fifth and final to give the trophy to the English club for the first time in its history.

At London box also won 13 domestic titles, of which four stand out. Premier League, championship of which he was scorer in 2007 and 2010, thanks to his enormous power and ability to score. In 2015 he said goodbye to the English cast and wore the shirts of the Galatasaray from Turkey, Shanghai Shenhua from China, Montreal Impact from Canada, and Phoenix Rising FC from the United States, of which he is also a co-owner.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

How is the National Cup that only accepts local players and makes Africa vibrate

Villa broke the silence: he apologized to the Boca fans for the defeat with Santos and made a clarification about the video of the controversy

Neymar, intimate: the day he thought about leaving football, the pressure of being one of the best and his relationship with social networks

Amid criticism and controversy, James Harden debuted with the Nets and made history in his first game