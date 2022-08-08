Scare at the Rugby Championship: the brutal clash that left a Springboks player knocked out against the All Blacks

A great scare took all those who came to the Mbombela Stadium to watch the game between Springboks and the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship. The experienced scrum half Faf the Clerk He had to leave the field of play when only 40 seconds into the game because he brutally collided with the knee of Caleb Clarke. After leaving the field with oxygen and visibly shaken, it was confirmed that he did not suffer serious injuries.

The clerkof 30 yearsdid not last a minute on the court because he tried a tackle and his head hit one of the knees of Clarkethe winger who was playing his first match for the New Zealand national team since November 2020. The doctors entered quickly and spent more than six minutes checking him before take him out on a motorized stretcher.

The referee Angus Gardner blew his whistle at the 43 seconds to stop play and have doctors attend to the Australian player who was slumped over and was later replaced by Hendrikse.

Faf de Klerk was taken off the field of play on a stretcher (Photo: @Springboks)

Fortunately, the concern in the stadium about the state of health of Faf the Clerk he was relieved when they saw him appear again through the locker room tunnel about 20 minutes after leaving.

The clerkwho was world champion with the Springboks in 2019 and was returning to the starting line-up after failing to start in the second or third test on his team’s recent tour, he took a seat among the substitutes’ bench. His return generated standing ovations from the spectators in the stadium with capacity for 40.000 personas that was packed.

Faf de Klerk’s return to sit on the substitutes’ bench drew standing ovations from the spectators.

The public also celebrated the victory of the Springboks by 26-10 Over the All Blacks on the first day of Rugby Championship. After eight years without being able to do it in South African lands, the locals took a fundamental victory to start their way in this contest in the best possible way.

New Zealandwho had just suffered two defeats in a row at home against Irelandchained a third consecutive setback. South Africa, reigning world champions, scored a try in each half of the match. the opening Handré Pollard he got with his foot all the other points of the premises. The All Blacks, completely dominated, could only reply with a penalty Jordie Barrett just before half-time and a try late in the game, when South Africa was reduced to 14 players due to the exclusion of Kurt-Lee Arendse.

KEEP READING:

Sex, blood and an unexpected twist: the shocking case that put the life of a rugby figure at risk and shakes the sport

A woman “drenched in blood” and a sexual game that got out of control: the death of a former rugby league player that shocks England

A rugby player saved the life of a rival in the middle of the game

Pain in the world of rugby: former player Pablo Sciarretta died while training at his club in La Plata