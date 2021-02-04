Scare for a Napoli figure: the private plane in which he was traveling got confused during the landing

The private jet that carried Mertens got confused

In the last hours, a news caused great concern in Italian football. The The plane that transported Dries Mertens, a Napoli footballer, got confused when he landed on the destination runway in an event that occurred last weekend but only became aware of it in the last hours. The Belgian striker traveled from Italy to Belgium to treat an ankle injury that prevents him from being part of the team led by Genaro Gattuso.

As indicated by the site The last news, the aircraft carrying Mertens ran off the runway in Antwerp, a city in the Netherlands, due to Bad weather conditions that hit the Dutch town that day with heavy rain and wind. The 33-year-old footballer rented a Cessna private jet from the Croatian company Jung Sky with the intention of continuing the rehabilitation of his physical problems.

In addition, the aforementioned Belgian media outlet indicated that the pilots could not control the aircraft and that it ended up in the grass area surrounding the runway after sliding several meters away from the landing site. Mertens was traveling with his pet and both were unharmed in an incident that did not record injuries.

A postcard from the game in which Mertens was injured in his ankle last December (Reuters)

It is important to remember that the forward who landed in the Neapolitan team in 2013 suffered a severe injury on December 16 in the match that his team lost 1-0 to Inter in San Siro. At that time, the club announced that one of its figures had suffered a second-degree sprain to his left ankle, an injury that took him away from the courts for a month and made him miss five Serie A games and one in the Italian Cup. .

Mertens was only able to see action again on January 17 in Napoli’s bulging victory over Fiorentina. The forward played 17 minutes in the 6-0 win and, a week later, took the field against Hellas Verona, also as a substitute. On that occasion, the number 14 of the Neapolitans played 30 minutes in the defeat of his team (1-3).

After this, and as he continued with discomfort, Mertens decided to travel to the clinic Move to Cure from Antwerp under the supervision of the Belgian national team physiotherapist and the doctors of his club to improve his physical condition.

An image that circulated on social networks of the mistake of the plane where you can see Mertens with his pet

During season number eight with the team that plays home at the renowned Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Mertens has already scored 126 goals and distributed 80 assists with the jersey’s jacket The Azzurri. Currently, Gattuso’s team is in fifth position on the Calcio table: it has 37 points as a result of 12 wins, a draw and six losses. It is located nine units from Milan, the leader of the competition.

