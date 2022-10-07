Scare for Ángel Di María in Turin: armed robbers tried to enter his house

Ángel Di María leaves the Juventus stadium after the clash against Benfica for the Champions League (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

Minutes after being the figure of Juventus in the 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa for the third round of the Champions League group stage, Angel Di Maria had a bad time at home in Turin, northern Italy, when at least three criminals tried to enter his property armed with the aim of robbing him.

Video Di María was relaxed at home with his teammate Dusan Vlahovic at the time that the thieves (it is investigated if there were three) were preparing to enter the home by force.

The security alarm he saved the national team player and immediately notified the Turin police who acted quickly to arrest one of the bandits. This was advanced by the Italian media The Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bad luck follows Di María, since he is the third robbery against your property abroad. The antecedents indicate that Rosario was a victim of insecurity when playing for Manchester United in 2015. There, while the former Rosario Central was having dinner with his partner in Prestbury, northwest England, two criminals tried to enter his property, but the alarm thwarted the attack.

The thieves tried to break into the backyard from scaffolding, the newspaper reported at the time. The Sunbut managed to escape when the alarm sounded.

The other attack against Di María occurred in France, during his stay in Paris Saint Germain. This time, Fideo was not spared from the criminals who made off with a juicy booty of around half a million euros.

According to newspaper information The teamthe group that assaulted the residence of the Argentine located in the Neuilly-sur-Seine area entered through the upper floor and, once in the place, he emptied a small safe containing jewelry and watches. The amount of what was stolen would amount to about 500 thousand euros. Despite the fact that Di María’s loved ones were at the scene, the assailants went unnoticed and escaped with the loot without being discovered.

This modus operandi of thieves in Europe is common and they usually do a preliminary intelligence in the homes of soccer players. Knowing the match agenda, they already know at what times the house will be empty and take the opportunity to commit the crime.

The last robbery of a world football figure occurred a month ago when thieves entered the mansion of Thomas Müller, a star striker for Bayern Munich in Germany, who was playing a Champions League match.

