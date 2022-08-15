Scare in La Paternal: very hard clash of heads between Lanzillota and Kevin Mac Allister in Argentinos-Unión

In the meeting that Argentinos Juniors and Unión de Santa Fe played in La Paternal, there was a moment of great concern, a very hard clash of heads. It happened 28 minutes into the first half when in a tatengue team attack, two Bicho footballers tried to clear the ball and ended up colliding. Fortunately, the two were able to continue playing.

They are about Kevin Mac Allister y the archer archer Federico Lanzillota, who a priori took the worst part. The defender was treated by doctors who placed a bandage on his bloody mouth and quickly got to his feet. However, the goalkeeper remained lying on the grass for a few more minutes until they applied a bandage to his head.

Although he was more dizzy, Lanzillota was able to recover and continue the game. The images gave an account of the tremendous blow that both footballers gave each other who did not notice that the other was coming from the front.

This is how Kevin Mac Allister and Lanzillota ended after their clash of heads

Argentinos Juniors beat Unión de Santa Fe 2-0, as part of the continuity of the thirteenth date of the Professional Football League (LPF). The two goals of the match were scored by Gabriel Ávalos 35 minutes into the first half and 42 minutes into the second half. The game was played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Paternal, with arbitration by Patricio Loustau.

Argentinos (23 points) had a great start in the championship but their positive moment was cut off from the sales of Matías Galarza (Genk from Belgium) and Fausto Vera (Corinthians), since there they accumulated a draw and two consecutive losses and their volume of game decreased noticeably.

In addition, in the last hours, the departure of Gabriel Carabajal, Vera’s natural heir in the position within the field, to Santos from Brazil was made official. For this reason, these three units are celebrated twice, since they allowed Bicho to get close to the top positions and place themselves five behind the leader Atlético Tucumán.

In return, Unión (21) is on the verge of the zone for the 2022 South American Cup and has one game less in the current tournament -against Talleres de Córdoba-. In addition, they had not lost since the fourth date against River (5-1).

KEEP READING:

Diego Simeone’s unusual response to the rumors that bring Cristiano Ronaldo closer to Atlético de Madrid

Scandalous reactions of Neymar on Twitter: “It seems that by contract Mbappé owns PSG”

The Italian press uncovered more intimacies of the conflictive separation of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi after 20 years

Sharp response from Carlos Tevez when asked if he would shout a goal from Rosario Central in La Bombonera

PSG’s decision after Lionel Messi was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or