Scare in motoring: he starred in a violent accident and ended up in the hospital with multiple injuries

* The violent accident at Gran Turismo Sands

Motorsport always has its risks due to the high speeds at which it is competed at a professional level. The Gran Turismo Sands He had an accident this Saturday that drew the attention of the whole environment due to the violence with which the pilot hit the containment fences in one of the curves of the tracks. Ya Qi Zhang he couldn’t fold with his Audi R8 LMS GT3 and put his life in danger during the GP de Macao.

They were only warming up for 15 minutes, until a loud crash signaled that something bad had happened. The street circuit is characterized by the tight turns that drivers must make and unfortunately the Chinese could not change the direction of his car. Pieces of plastic, tires and car debris were scattered all over the track and the competitors behind them slowed down when they saw the chaos that had been generated.

The race authorities raised the red flag, ending the training session. Automatically, a tow truck and an ambulance entered the accident area to transfer Ya Qi – who was conscious when medical help arrived – to the nearest hospital. The studies showed that the impact caused a fracture of three ribs, a pneumothorax and a contusion in his right lung.

The impact against the curve and the wreckage of the car in the middle of the track

On the other hand, they hauled the remains of the car although it will be very difficult to put it back together and Zhang logically withdrew from the competition after qualifying in tenth position in the main event. The day of the race was postponed one day so that the corresponding repairs could be carried out on the curve where the accident occurred. and thus guarantee safety for the rest of the drivers.

It is worth remembering that since the FIA ​​GT World Cup will not be held this year once again due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the GT Sands China Macau Cup was once again the most important local competition with only 19 cars and all with pilots from China, Hong Kong or Macau. 18 of the 19 are Formula 3 racers who take the opportunity to race on machines from Audi (5), Aston Martin (2), BMW (1), Lamborghini (4), Mercedes AMG (4) and Porsche (2).

Among the most internationally known runners this year are Alexander the Emperor (Meidong Racing Porsche), Marchy Lee (Uno Racing Team Aston Martin) y Darryl O’Young (Craft Bamboo Mercedes AMG).

KEEP READING:

He trained at Ferrari, won in Monaco and reaches Formula 1 with USD 35 million: the story of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou

Maximum tension between Mercedes and Red Bull in the preview of the Qatar Grand Prix: “Diplomacy is over”

The secrets of Hamilton’s new Mercedes engine that changed the rules of the game in the definition of Formula 1