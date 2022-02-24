Scare in the Champions League: this was a shocking clash of heads between two players of the Argentine national team

The clash of heads between Nicolás Otamendi and Lisandro Martínez

There was a big scare this Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the 2-2 draw between Benfica and Ajaxdue to a clash of heads between the two defenders of the Argentine team, Nicolas Otamendi and Lisandro Martinez, who remained on the floor and had to be taken care of. Both were able to continue playing, but it was a moment of great concern at the Estádio da Luz and also for the Albiceleste coach, Lionel Scaloniwho from a distance should have followed the alternatives of the meeting.

Both were starters for their teams, Otamendi for Benfica and Martínez for Ajax. At that time the match was won by the Dutch team that generated several dangerous plays, although they did not know how to define the game and in the complement the Portuguese got the equality that left the key open for the definition of next March 15.

It was 30 minutes into the first half with a corner kick in favor of Benfica that the ball was cleared, but the play continued and came down the left wing to Alexander Grimaldo who commanded the center and there Ota wanted to win in the air to capture the equality of his team, although the former Vélez met the former Defense and Justice and their heads collided.

Blood on Otamendi’s head (TV capture)

The two players were treated by their medical bodies and Otamendi suffered a cut in the right parietal which generated a sacred, which was first treated with a towel, but To prevent it from happening to adults, they put a rubber cap on it. The defender was kneeling and then got up and walked without problems.

Martínez, for his part, although he didn’t lose any blood, felt good and wanted to continue playing, but he showed signs that he wasn’t in optimal conditions. He was treated again and they put water on his head and under no circumstances did he want to leave the field of play. At the same time, Otamendi approached his teammate to ask how he was doing.

After that second assistance, Lisandro was able to continue without problems, although the scare was great both for the players and for his teammates, coaches and Scaloni, who hopes that all his players do not suffer any type of inconvenience in the face of a transcendental year with the World Cup dispute in Qatar.

Lisandro Martínez is treated after the clash with Otamendi (REUTERS / Pedro Nunes)

Another player from the albiceleste team who played this Wednesday was Nicolás Tagliaficowho was a substitute in the visiting team, came on at 72 minutes for Daley Blind. The former Independiente and Banfield faces his fifth year in the Amsterdam team, but since he is not a starter, he seeks to emigrate to another great European team in order to arrive with more filming and keep his chances of playing his second World Cup intact.

Scaloni would have closed a large part of his final list for the World Cup, but given the possibility of expanding the number from 23 to 26 players (something that would be confirmed in the coming days), he hopes that all the available names will be in a position. The next commitments of the Argentine team will be the last two games for the Qualifiers, on Thursday, March 24 (it would be moved to Friday 25) against Venezuela at home and on the 29th it will close as a visitor against Ecuador.

As for today’s match, the key is open before the elimination of the away goal this season. Ajax and Benfica will therefore decide the winner of the pulse on March 15 at the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium in Amsterdam.

