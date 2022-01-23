Scare in the Premier League: Brentford-Wolverhampton was stopped for 18 minutes by the mysterious presence of a drone

The moment of the interruption of Brentford-Wolverhampton due to the presence of a drone

A moment of great tension was experienced this Saturday in the match between Brentford and the Wolverhampton corresponding to the date 23 from Premier League: was interrupted during 18 minutes in the first time due to the presence of an “unofficial” drone that flew over the Brentford Community Stadium from London and forced the players to withdraw from the field of play so as not to be exposed to any danger.

Everything was normal until Peter Bankes, the referee of the match between these two teams from the middle of the standings, stopped the clash in the minute 35 noticing the presence of drone. The referee followed the protocol of the English league and sent all the players to the locker room.

As reported The Sun, it is unknown “who owns the drone and where does it come from”. The aforementioned medium explained that the rules of the Premier League establish that “Any unauthorized drone appearing in or on top of a stadium during a match must watch players leave the field for their own safety.. In these cases, the authorities fear that it could represent anything from a terrorist threat to an attempt to illegally stream live footage.

This is the drone that flew over the Brentford Community Stadium, and forced to stop a Premier League match (Photo: Reuters)

“There is a pause in the game and the teams have been taken off the field because there is an unofficial drone flying over the stadium…” communicated the official Twitter account of the Wolverhampton. “The drone is gone. The players are back for a brief warm-up and we are preparing to resume the match,” they added on the local team’s social networks.

Once they verified that the aircraft had disappeared from the surroundings of the enclosure, the players of Brentford Y Wolverhampton They returned to the field of play to resume a duel that ended with a victory for the visiting team (2-1).

The Brentford and Wolverhampton players had to go to the locker room as a precaution (Photo: REUTERS)

The newspaper Daily Mail reported that in 2015, a man called Nigel Wilson was fined with £1,800 for flying drones over the stadiums of the Premier League, included Anfield. He became the first person to be prosecuted for the use of unauthorized drones at elite English football matches.

All of this generated an uproar in the public and a delay in a match that had previously been stopped for six minutes after a strong clash, face to face, between Mathias Jensen Y Rico Henry which left both players of the Brentford shocked. The two, with blood on their faces, were substituted after being treated on the pitch by the local club’s medical services.

KEEP READING:

Buendía’s great goal and Dibu Martínez’s saving hand: the winning formula for Aston Villa

A former English footballer revealed that Lionel Messi wrote to him privately for criticizing his signing for PSG: “He told me I was a donkey”

He overcame chemotherapy and they made him a hall of honor in the middle of the game: the emotional reception for a footballer in the Netherlands