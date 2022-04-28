Scare in the world of rugby: Argentine Esteban Noriega suffered cardiac arrest during a match in France

The 32-year-old Argentine player managed to get out of the coma caused by cardiac arrest (Photo: @gonzalo_quesada_)

On Sunday, April 24, a new sports day began on the pitch of the stadium André-Durantau de Captieux, where the Gascon Rugby Union received to Marsacq XV for the quarterfinals of the Aquitaine League, without waiting for the commotion that was going to overwhelm those present. A quiet afternoon was lived in the south of France until from one moment to the next it became a nightmare: in an inoffensive action Esteban Noriega, a SC Captieux player since 2018, fell to the ground giving signs that something was not right.

His companions stopped playing and ran towards him. The match was immediately interrupted and some of the spectators jumped over the wire to assist him with first aid. Firefighters dressed in civilian clothes, who attended the match day, went over the railing to try to save the life of the Argentine. Khaled Kahlouchithe coach of Unión Rugby Gascon, is the first to interpret the situation and go out screaming in search of a defibrillator.

Olivier Courrègelongue, one of the leaders of the club in which the former Hindu works, explained the context of the unexpected moment. “We were all in shock, but obviously united; we are all by your side. We were with his father, Patricio Noriega, we tried to reassure him and gave him our support. Everyone is together in this hard time, we are waiting for good news, ”he declared shortly after the chaos.

Esteban, left, in action at one of his former clubs (@ustyrosserugby)

From one moment to another the stadium was completely silent before the confirmation of the news: the 32-year-old player had suffered a cardiac arrest and the first aid managed to revive him. All of Esteban Noriega’s teammates moved in front of him and Marsacq’s players quickly joined in to block the view. The player’s family, including his father Patricio, a former Argentine and Australian international, was present at the venue.

Firefighters from the Captieux rescue center finally arrived at the scene and within seconds an ambulance arrived on the pitch of the André-Durantau stadium. After monitoring the situation they decided transfer Noriega to Bordeaux in one of the medical helicopters. At 5:50 p.m. they took the Argentine to the heart center of Haut-Levequewhere it underwent emergency surgery for having two clogged arteries and kept him under observation waiting for him to come out of the coma.

In surgical intervention they put stents and was with artificial respiration after leaving the operation. As time passed, Esteban responded in a good way, beginning to breathe on his own, and later, woke up from coma.

The father, Patricio, had a long career in rugby that included a stint in the Australian team as a player (Photo: Getty)

The messages of support rained down in the first 48 hours. Fortunately, the SC Captieux social networks took care of transmitting relief to everyone. “Fellow fans, Perrine and the Noriega family are pleased to announce that Esteban has been released from his coma. They would like to thank the people present for helping him during the accident and also thank all the love and support towards him,” the club reported in its profile.

Marsacq XV, rival in the fateful afternoon, also expressed his happiness and sent a message full of fraternity to the Gascon Rugby Union: “Thank you again for keeping us informed at all times. Good recovery for him, especially. A great thought for all his loved ones and for the whole club in these very special moments”.

